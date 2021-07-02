Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden has revealed Meena’s feelings for David could be far more twisted than we realise.

Last year David began dating Meena Jutla, who moved to the village hoping to make amends with her sister Manpreet.

However it looks like things are set to take a deadly twist next week when Meena kills someone in the village.

Meena and David are dating (Credit: ITV)

Details about who the victim is and their death is being under wraps .

Spoilers for next week’s scenes reveal that David will cheat on Meena as he leans in for a kiss with his friend Victoria.

Emmerdale: Matthew Wolfenden reveals Meena’s twisted feelings for David

As reported in Digital Spy, Matthew Wolfenden has revealed that even David could be in danger from Meena.

David moves in for a kiss with Victoria (Credit: ITV)

When asked if Meena could kill David, he said: “Absolutely! You do not cross Meena, and if you do so, do it at your own peril.”

He then went onto say that he doesn’t think Meena loves David. He added; “I doubt Meena actually loves David and he’s probably more of a possession than anything else.

“If she can’t have possession over him then no-one will.”

What happens next week with Meena?

Manpreet tells Liam that he wants to give Leanna her old travelling rucksack so she can take it on her travels with her.

I doubt Meena actually loves David and he’s probably more of a possession than anything else.

However Manpreet is unaware that Meena has some personal possessions hidden in it.

Leanna is creeped out when Meena comes into her room (Credit: ITV)

Meena confronts her sister about the rucksack and Manpreet tells her she gave it to Liam for Leanna.

Later Leanna is in her bedroom, but she is creeped out when Meena turns up. Meena enters her room and asks her for the rucksack.

How far will Meena go to get her possessions back?

