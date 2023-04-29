Emmerdale star Louise Jameson reveals ‘terrifying’ true story behind tragic Mary Goskirk twist

Emmerdale star Louise Jameson has opened up about the tragic twist in her storyline as Mary Goskirk on the soap. Recent scenes on the show have seen Mary fall for newcomer Faye. But it has been revealed that Faye is in fact a scammer, set on swindling Mary.

Upcoming scenes will see Mary begin to realise that Faye is being untruthful about her true motives – and left for dead as her former lover suddenly turns on her.

Louise Jameson plays Mary Goskirk on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Mary falls victim to scammer Faye

Faye and Mary met on a dating app, with love blossoming as Mary came out to her friends and daughter Rhona. Mary quickly fell for Faye, and was even planning to leave the village for Ecuador with her.

But it’s becoming increasingly clear that Faye is hiding something. Is she telling the truth about the women’s shelter in Ecuador?

Ahead of next week’s episodes, star Louise Jameson has opened up about the importance of Mary’s storyline. But what can viewers expect from next week?

Mary has fallen head over heels for Faye (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star opens up on Mary’s tragic twist

Speaking to The Mirror, Louise praised the importance of this storyline. “I think it’s incredibly important, especially for people my age who are terrified of appearing foolish. The scammers are amazingly clever and sophisticated about the way they go about emptying people’s bank balances.

“When I turned 70, it was extraordinary — it was like some algorithm had been alerted and ever since then, I would say at least twice a week I get a text, phone call or email offering me something at a ridiculously cheap price, or messages claiming they’re an alert from my bank.”

Mary is left unconscious as the truth about Faye is revealed (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mary left for dead as Faye turns violent

Spoilers for next week’s episodes can revealed that Mary will finally discover that Faye is lying to her. When Suzy alerts her to Faye’s shifty behaviour, Mary is initially disbelieving.

However, when she confronts Faye herself, she comes to realise that Faye is hiding something. This comes as Faye is attempting to swindle Mary and other villagers out of money for a supposed charity in Ecuador.

As Mary and Faye grapple over an envelope of money, Mary falls to the floor, injured. Leaving Mary bleeding and unconscious on the floor, Faye makes her escape. Will Mary survive?

