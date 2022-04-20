Emmerdale’s Marlon – actor Mark Charnock – still languishing in hospital after his stroke.

But last night (Tuesday April 20) we saw some tough scenes as Rhona desperately tried to get him home.

After weeks of serial killer Meena, fans were delighted to see the storyline moving back to Emmerdale village and Marlon. They were also full of praise for Mark and his performance.

What are fans saying about Marlon in Emmerdale?

And they took to Twitter in droves, happy for some reality turning to the soap.

One fan wrote: “Thank you for getting back to the moving story of Marlon. Let’s hope this continues and we have finally finished with the pathetic Meena story.”

Another agreed, adding: “Marlon wants to go home so much. I feel for him. The consultant is right Rhona will have to make a lot of changes to Marlon’s life adaptations at home.”

A third said: “Rhona is going to make things ten times worse for Marlon because she’s all over the place and doesn’t really want to be burdened with his recovery.”

But does her mum know her better? (cred: ITV)

And a fourth parised the ITV soap for moving on: “Yes!!!! Get back to this brilliant story, forget the pathetic Meena story.”

“WOW!!!!” added someone else.

“What an incredible episode of Emmerdale. A huge congratulations to Zoe Henry, Mark Charnock and Louise Jamieson for another great episode. Marlon’s stroke aftermath is being portrayed so effectively. Keep up the great work Emmerdale.”

Yes!!!! Get back to this brilliant story, forget the pathetic Meena story. — Shirley Rumens (@RumensShirley) April 14, 2022

Thank you for getting back to the moving story of Marlon. Let’s hope this continues and we have finally finished with the pathetic Meena story — Shirley Rumens (@RumensShirley) April 20, 2022

Marlon wants to go home so much 😭💔. I feel for him. The consultant is right Rhona will have to make a lot of changes to Marlon’s life adaptations at home 💔#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) April 20, 2022

Over on ED!’s Facebook page, one wrote: ” I really like Marlon, really good actor, he’s playing the part of his stroke victim so true to life.”

“Brilliant acting by Marlon,” another added.

But could Mary have a point about Marlon in Emmerdale?

Mary is worried Rhona is taking on too much and Rhona (played by Zoe Henry) said as much herself during the episode.

Talking to her mum she lamented over the changes that would need to be done to their home.

“It’s what Marlon needs here, downstairs bathroom, towel rails, ramp.”

A concerned Mary added: “This is too much, you’re turning your home into a hospital.”

Rhona is infuriated by her mum’s suggestions (Credit: ITV)

Mary rose the potential that maybe Marlon would be better in a care home.

But Rhona was furious at her suggestion.

And fans were divided over Mary’s well-meaning, but clumsy advice.

Some supported Rhona’s dedication to become her fiancé’s full-time carer, while others could see Mary’s point.

“Is this what you want?” she asked her defensive daughter

“It’s what Marlon needs, but is it what you what? Because you need think about this, about what it would mean.”

One fan pointed out on Twitter: “Wow. Rhona was an absolute cow to Mary. Someone needed to give Rhona a dose of reality.”

Another agreed, adding: “That definitely needed to be said, how selfish is Mary pretending to be the caring mother with hate inside. How amazing has Zoe Henry been recently, love watching her every time on screen.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays and catch up on ITV Hub.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!