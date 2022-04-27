Emmerdale fans have been saying the same thing as Marlon Dingle, played by Mark Charnock, returned home from the hospital after his stroke.

Marlon had a stroke a few weeks ago and this week the character was discharged from hospital.

However fans are now all saying the same thing as he made his return to the Emmerdale.

Marlon had a stroke last month (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans are all saying the same thing about Marlon

After Marlon and Rhona proposed to each other last month, Marlon went back to their home to get the ring he bought for Rhona.

However he ended up collapsing and was found by his daughter April.

April called the ambulance and Marlon was taken to hospital where he’s spent the last few weeks.

In this week’s scenes Marlon was discharged from the hospital and came back home.

Marlon is now back home (Credit: ITV)

His daughter April was thrilled to spend time with him. But when she helped him take a drink of water, he began to choke and she feared he was having another stroke.

Rhona helped Marlon and told April he still struggled with swallowing, but he would be okay.

Later Marlon started to worry his return home was disrupting April and thought it may be best if he returns to the hospital.

Now fans are saying actor Mark Charnock is doing an incredible job with this storyline and deserves to win awards for his performance.

Mark Charnock truly deserves awards for his performances lately #Emmerdale — Sali (@magenta_galaxy) April 26, 2022

Mark Charnock is off the scale good #Emmerdale — Jack the lass 🏳️‍🌈⚔️🛸👻🧙🖤 (@filletdabitchx) April 26, 2022

Mark Charnock is nothing short of incredible – he has done a remarkable job with this storyline. Such a distressing performance tonight. #Emmerdale — Erin (@_erinz_) April 26, 2022

Mark Charnock needs to win every award available for his portrayal of Marlon and his recovery from his stroke. Very difficult to watch and I can't imagine how difficult it was to film #Emmerdale — Michelle 💙 (@JurgensTeeth) April 26, 2022

Mark deserves all the awards #Emmerdale — Lily (@AVFCLil) April 25, 2022

I wish Mark Charnock could get a Bafta #Emmerdale #Marlon — Janeymode (@Janeymode) April 26, 2022

What’s next for Marlon?

This week Rhona plays mediator between Marlon and April, but April wants to speak to her dad alone.

Soon an emotional conversation follows. Can April convince her dad to stay at home?

The family begin to navigate their new future but Marlon struggles to communicate. Could Bear hold the answers?

Rhona makes a decision (Credit: ITV)

The next day Rhona jumps back in at work in the vets helping Dawn with an injured dog.

Meanwhile Marlon worried about the family finances when Charity comes round and breaks the news that he’ll have to go on statutory sick pay.

Rhona suggests she starts back part time to bring in some money.

