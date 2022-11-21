Emmerdale star Mark Charnock makes heartbreaking revelation amid Marlon’s storyline

Emmerdale star Mark Charnock, who plays Marlon Dingle on the soap, has opened up with a heartbreaking revelation about his own health, amid Marlon’s ongoing stroke storyline.

Marlon suffered a stroke in scenes which aired earlier this year.

Since then, Marlon has been in physical therapy to aid his recovery, supported by friends and loved ones.

However Emmerdale actor Mark Charnock has revealed that filming the scenes has caused him to have trouble with his back.

Marlon had a stroke earlier in the year (Credit: ITV)

Mark Charnock reveals heartbreaking Emmerdale injury

Speaking to Inside Soap, Mark opened up about the injuries he has sustained playing Marlon.

He said: “I actually had to go and get my back sorted the other day,” Mark said. “I’m constantly down on one side playing Marlon.”

He continued: “Being tall, I’ve always had back issues, but it finally gave up on me the other day and I had to go and see somebody to sort it.”

However, he took the injury in his stride. “As an actor, you kind of know what you’re in for when you sign up for those types of stories. It has been hard, but sort of satisfying,” Mark said.

Mark has been praised for his performance as Marlon… but it has left a toll on the actor’s body (Credit: ITV)

He also spoke about Marlon’s stroke storyline saying it was ‘the best storyline he’s ever had’ and it’s been ‘the biggest challenge he’s had so far.’

He then revealed that it was ‘great to be terrified’ by the plot as it made him remember how much he cared about the show.

Marlon delighted friends and family by rising from his wheelchair to walk down the aisle at his wedding (Credit: ITV)

When and how did Marlon suffer a stroke?

Marlon Dingle suffered a life-changing stroke in March 2022.

This came following Rhona’s proposal to him. While Marlon frantically searched for an engagement ring that he had earlier bought, he was struck by a massive stroke.

Marlon had to use a wheelchair and was in physiotherapy.

He was able to walk down the aisle during his wedding to Rhona in August and now has been walking more using a walking stick.

