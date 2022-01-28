Emmerdale Manpreet star Rebecca Sarker stuns fans with bikini snaps

Her character Manpreet Sharma almost lost her life in an inferno but Emmerdale’s Rebecca Sarker has been raising the temperature in a different way.

The star, who joined the ITV soap in 2018, wowed fans when she posted a series of bikini snaps to her Instagram account back in the summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Sarker (@rebeccasarker)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: David and Victoria return to the village tonight

She was fortunate enough to enjoy a sun-soaked break back in August, showing off her fabulous figure by the pool and in the sea.

Who does Rebecca Sarker play in Emmerdale?

Rebecca, who plays Manpreet Sharma who has been recovering in hospital since a showdown with her serial killer sister, also shared some rare shots of her two sons.

She captioned the post: “Really appreciate the restorative power of travel despite the PCRs, PLFs and the N95s. Refreshed and back to work [on Emmerdale] ready for the challenge ahead. #manpreet #bumpyride #drama #neverfullydressedwithoutasmile #travel #family #sea #swim #sun”

Manpreet has been recovering in hospital after her showdown with Meena in Emmerdale (credit: ITV)

The 46-year-old doesn’t mention where she was holidaying, but one photo shows a cute coastal village in the background.

What did her followers say?

Rebecca’s followers rushed to praise her for sharing the shots.

“You look Stunning,” wrote one fan, adding a fire emoji.

“Looking incredible,” agreed another.

One fan wrote: “Nice to see you taking a nice break and soaking up the sun abroad . You look absolutely great too in your outfits.”

Another added: “Looks like you’ve had an amazing time good for you all… And I think we have our next Bond girl right here.”

Even Rebecca’s Emmerdale castmates couldn’t resist paying her some compliments.

Fiona Wade, who plays Manpreet’s ex-stepdaughter Priya, wrote: “That body!!” adding a row of flame emojis.

And Michelle Hardwick (Vanessa Woodfield) simply posted three of the same emojis, indicating how hot her co-star is looking.

Rebecca did her own stunts during Super Soap Week

Meanwhile, Rebecca has previously spoken out about performing her own stunts during the show’s Super Soap Week spectacular last year.

Rebecca is proud of performing her own stunts in Emmerdale (credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale fans are all making the same joke about Meena’s return

Speaking to the Mirror, she revealed how she hoped the scenes would impress her sons, aged 15 and 10.

She said: “When I showed my boys photos of me doing the stunts as well as the abseil, they were quite impressed.

“It takes a lot for them to be impressed but they could see these stunts were a lot of fun

“I do enjoy taking on challenges. I am a great believer that while it’s sensible to be risk averse, it’s good to push yourself. I like to show them that, ‘If Mummy can do it, then so can you’.”

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!