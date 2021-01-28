Emmerdale character Manpreet was shocked to see vicar Charles in the village. Their shocking past was revealed in tonight’s episode (Thursday, January 28).

In tonight’s double bill of the soap, Manpreet was shocked to run into Charles in the village.

She soon discovered from Rishi that Charles is the new village vicar and is lodging with Rhona.

Manpreet and Charles already know each other (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Little Kyle dies after getting caught up in Mack and Jamie’s feud?

Panicked, Manpreet pretended to be ill to get out of doing kayaking with her husband and went to pay Charles a visit at the church.

Emmerdale – What happened between Manpreet and Charles?

There it was revealed that Manpreet had an affair behind her husband Dennis back 15 years ago.

For two years, Manpreet, who Charles knows as Saira, was seeing Charles and she even became a mother figure to Charles’ son Ethan.

However Saira and Charles decided to get married. But because Saira was already married to Dennis, and had a daughter Ayesha with him, she didn’t turn up to her wedding with Charles.

Ethan told Rishi about Manpreet’s past. But can they ever forgive her? (Credit: ITV)

Charles feared something happened to Saira and tried to find her. But after no luck finding her, Charles presumed she was dead.

Later he told Ethan that he ran into ‘Saira’, But Ethan was furious and decided to tell Rishi the truth about Manpreet’s past.

Ethan told Rishi about Manpreet and Charles affair and how she left him at the alter on their wedding day.

Disgusted, Rishi told Manpreet not to come home. But will he ever be able to forgive her?

Kevin Mathurin explains Charles feelings

When asked how Charles feels when he sees Manpreet’s priority is to protect her current life, Kevin Mathurin, who plays Charles, told Entertainment Daily and other media: “Obviously he’s angry because he’s waited fifteen years for an explanation.

“And the explanation is, it excels more than what he expected. It’s an unbelievable plot so to speak. So this woman that he was absolutely in love with has been a total liar, it’s not even the right name.

Charles and Manpreet were going to get married 15 years ago (Credit: ITV)

“He questions whether those two years were real. He’s got his explanation, he wants to let his son Ethan know and he just wants to move on.

“And he sees that she is obviously married and got a life and he doesn’t want to interfere in that at all. He’s got his explanation and that’s all that he needs. He’s happy to move on.”

Emmerdale: What happens next for Manpreet?

Is this the end of Manpreet and Rishi’s marriage? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Nicola catches Laurel drinking

In tomorrow night’s episode (Friday, January 29) viewers will see Manpreet try to explain the reason behind what happened with Charles to a devastated Rishi.

But will he be able to trust her again?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.