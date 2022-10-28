Emmerdale fan theory suggests dark murder twist in Mack baby plot

In last night’s Emmerdale (Thursday October 27, 2022), Chloe revealed to Kerry her decision to leave the village and move to Leeds in an attempt to get away from Mack.

Ever since she discovered that she was pregnant after her one-night stand with Mack, Chloe’s been struggling.

Now she wants to get away from Mack by leaving Emmerdale.

However, a new fan theory suggests that she might not get the chance to leave.

Will Chloe get to leave? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chloe wants to leave the village

Viewers will know that Chloe is pregnant after having a one-night stand with Mack.

She’s kept her pregnancy a secret from everyone.

However, now that Mack has made it very clear that he wants nothing to do with her, Chloe has decided to leave the village.

Last night, Chloe told Kerry about her plan to move to Leeds.

Kerry thinks that Chloe is overreacting and does her best to get Chloe to stay put.

However, will Chloe get the chance to leave the village or will Mack deal with her before she gets away?

Could Mack kill? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Mack will kill Chloe

Mack has been trying to keep his secret one-night stand safe from Charity.

He’s desperate to not let it destroy their relationship.

However, a new fan theory suggests that Mack will go to extreme lengths to protect his secret from being exposed.

A new fan theory suggests that Mack might kill Chloe before she leaves, with no-one expecting a thing.

Why do I get the impression Mack is gonna kill Chloe and because she said she's leaving Kerry wont suspect anything? #Emmerdale — Darren Pattison (@COOL_D72) October 27, 2022

An Emmerdale fan questioned: “Why do I get the impression Mack is gonna kill Chloe and because she said she’s leaving, Kerry won’t suspect anything?”

But, has Mack got a killer instinct?

How far will he go to protect his relationship?

Could Chloe’s dad commit another crime (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Chloe’s dad kills Mack

If Mack doesn’t kill Chloe, another fan theory suggests that Mack might be the one who ends up dead.

Chloe’s dad, Damon, is a criminal who gets involved with all sorts of dodgy people.

A new fan theory suggests that Chloe’s dad could kill Mack if he finds out about Chloe’s pregnancy.

Chloe’s dad finds out she’s pregnant, he’s gonna kill Mackenzie, when he gets a hold of him. #Emmerdale @emmerdale — Westie (@Wee_Westie29) October 27, 2022

An Emmerdale viewer on Twitter predicted: “Chloe’s dad finds out she’s pregnant, he’s gonna kill Mackenzie, when he gets a hold of him.”

Will Chloe’s dad kill Mack?

Will he set his thugs on him to teach him a lesson?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

