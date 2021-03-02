Emmerdale character Mack was called ‘disgusting’ by fans as he told Jamie to trick Gabby into having an abortion.

A couple of weeks ago, Gabby told Jamie she was pregnant with his child after their night together.

Although he wasn’t happy with the news at first, he eventually agreed to step up and be there for her and the baby.

Emmerdale: Mack has a plan for Jamie

However in last night’s episode (Monday, March 1) Jamie began to feel trapped with Gabby living at Home Farm.

Jamie found out Gabby is pregnant with his child (Credit: ITV)

Seeing Jamie’s discomfort, Mack gave Jamie an idea.

When Jamie told Mack that Gabby had feelings for him but refused an abortion, Mack said Gabby would listen to a loving boyfriend.

He suggested Jamie pretend to be her boyfriend, show her how wonderful their life could be together just the two of them and then convince her to get an abortion.

Mack could see Jamie was feeling trapped (Credit: ITV)

Even Jamie was sickened by the plan but Mack said this would solve all of Jamie’s problems.

Fans were furious by Mack’s suggestion and called him ‘disgusting.’

Mack is absolutely disgusting #Emmerdale — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) March 1, 2021

Mackenzie trying to get Jamie to pretend to be in love with Gaby so he can try talk her into aborting the baby is messed up hope she doesn’t listen and hope faith doesn’t leave #emmerdale — dan the chatterbox 🌞⭐️🌜 (@chattymandan) March 1, 2021

In reality that plan from Mac to Jamie was pure evil, but as we are in soap land and it’s Gabby, I love it, pure evil genius. #emmerdale — Susan – Back it up 🤚🏼Wear a mask 😷 (@susanwfd) March 1, 2021

Emmerdale: What’s next for Jamie and Gabby?

This week, Jamie puts his plan into motion.

Next week, Gabby sees Jamie and Dawn kiss and she’s devastated. Seething she confronts him and demands to know why he’s been pretending to care.

As she realises he was trying to keep her on side whilst dissuading her from having the baby she’s horrified.

Gabby soon tells Kim exactly how Jamie has been treating her. But when she rushes away, Gabby feels dizzy and takes a nasty fall.

Gabby passes out (Credit: ITV)

She calls out to Jamie for help but he watches without a word. As Gabby clutches her stomach she passes out.

Will she be okay?

Later, Dawn learns about Jamie’s plan and is disgusted. However she is soon giving him another chance and they admit they love each other.

What does this mean for Gabby?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

