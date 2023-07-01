Emmerdale: Here’s exactly when the tiresome Mack and Chloe plot will explode with Charity

Emmerdale bosses have finally revealed when the tiresome Mackenzie Boyd and Chloe Harris plot will explode. The gruesome twosome first got together almost a year ago in an ill-fated one-night stand.

That seemingly led to the birth of their baby Reuben and destroyed Mack’s marriage to Charity Dingle. She was left utterly heartbroken when she discovered he had fathered a child and slept with teenager Chloe.

Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson has revealed when fans can expect the ending to the Mack and Chloe saga (Credit: ITV)

But that was nothing compared to the pain she felt when Mack decided that instead of winning her back, he was going to make a go of things with Chloe. The new couple aren’t exactly the picture of happiness and joy.

Instead they have been utterly miserable and fans haven’t been enamoured by the storyline. However there is a glimmer of hope.

Emmerdale boss reveals when Mack and Chloe plot will end

Emmerdale executive producer Jane Hudson has revealed when the love triangle will come to a head. Though sadly it is months away.

Jane has revealed that it will all explode during Super Soap Week later this year. Speaking to Inside Soap, she said: ‘I think with that story, it’s safe to say the viewers know we do Super Soap Week in October.

‘If there is ever a plot to explode around that time, it’s a love triangle that involves Charity. So, I would watch this space for another couple of months.”

Charity has been left completely broken by Mack and Chloe’s betrayal in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Super soap Week has become a mainstay of television each autumn. The two ITV soaps traditionally go big with huge storylines and stunts.

In 2021, Emmerdale’s Super Soap Week saw serial killer Meena Jutla take centre stage. Villagers took on a survival course at Home Farm which saw with Meena murder Andrea Tate and narrowly miss out on killing Victoria Sugden.

Meanwhile in 2022, Emmerdale celebrated its 50th anniversary with a full month of Super Soap action. Viewers saw a huge storm hit the village killing local vicar Harriet Finch and Liv Flaherty.

It is not yet known what else Emmerdale bosses are planning for Super Soap Week this year aside from the Charity, Mack and Chloe love triangle. However bosses have promised a huge stunt.

