Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ how Lydia will get justice for her attack

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday, September 11), Craig turned up at Lydia’s house and started blaming her for his attack.

He told her to keep quiet about their time together as Sam would be broken if he found out Lydia had betrayed him.

Now Emmerdale fans have ‘worked out’ how Lydia will get justice for her attack.

Craig turned up at Lydia’s home (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Craig turned up to see Lydia

Last night, Lydia was lying down on the sofa when Craig walked into the house.

He then told her that he’d turned up because she wasn’t answering any of his messages.

Blaming Lydia for how she handled her pregnancy with Toby, Craig then carried on being in denial about raping Lydia.

He told her that they should forget that they slept together as Sam should never find out about their betrayal.

Craig then asked Lydia to carry on as normal and turn up for work the next day.

He then threatened that Lydia would lose everything if she didn’t keep it a secret.

With this, he agreed to stay for dinner as Sam offered him some sandwiches.

Fans think that Kim will sort Craig out (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ how Lydia will get justice

With Lydia having showered and set light to her clothes after the rape, it looks increasingly hard for her to get justice.

However, fans have now ‘worked out’ how Lydia will get justice against Craig – taking a non-traditional approach. They reckon that Kim Tate will find out and take the matter into her own hands.

One fan wrote: “[Bleep] Samson’s [bleep] work experience, Lydia, and tell Kim Tate. She’ll get him sorted out by tea”

Another Emmerdale fan replied: “She’s just the person to destroy his business and bring him down.”

A third person commented: “Wait until Kim finds out what Craig did to Lydia and she goes after him”

Will Kim make Craig pay? (Credit: ITV)

Will Kim Tate punish Craig?

Kim likes to teach people a lesson – nobody messes with her or her loved ones and gets away with it.

If she finds out what happened to Lydia, she’ll sure want to make Craig pay. But, will she take matters into her own hands and make sure that justice is served?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will Kim make Craig pay? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!