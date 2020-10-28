Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter has revealed fans are ‘massively hating’ on her character Chas amid the fallout with Paddy.

Over the last few months Chas and Paddy have been going through a rough patch.

Chas was left furious with Paddy a few months ago when he reported Kirin Kotecha to the police as he returned to the village, going against what the Dingles wanted.

But a couple of weeks ago, things got worse when Chas was tempted to cheat on her partner with Al Chapman.

Despite Paddy being willing to forget about it, she decided they needed time apart in Scotland.

However, it seems Chas’s actions haven’t gone down well with fans.

As reported in Digital Spy, Lucy said: “They’re hating massively on Chas at the moment. I’ve read people saying: ‘Oh God here she goes, she’s trying to use the death of her child again for her own self-gratification’. Or ‘whiny, whiny Chas.’

“I’ve even heard people say she’s an abuser of Paddy because she just shouts at him all the time. She’s been called a ‘mental abuser’ and I think: ‘Oh my God, I didn’t realise these scenes had such an effect on people.’

“I don’t think they’re loving Chas particularly at the moment but I don’t think they should, because she has gone down the route of possibly cheating on Paddy, which isn’t great.

“I don’t think Chas is very popular at the moment.”

Emmerdale: What’s next for Chas and Paddy?

Next week Paddy fears things aren’t good between him and Chas when he learns she’s back in the village to support Charity. But hasn’t told him about her return.

When he sees her, she apologises. She tells him she planned to go back to Scotland without him knowing about her brief return to the village.

The next day, Charity urges Chas to sort out her relationship with Paddy before it’s too late. Meanwhile Paddy is also determined to confront his girlfriend and has some Dutch courage before going to see her.

However Mandy soon comes with a plan and cons Paddy into coming over and when he’s there she distracts him with booze.

At the Woolpack Bear tells Marlon about Mandy’s plan and he worries Paddy’s ex-wife isn’t the best person for him to get drunk with.

Soon Chas arrives wanting to speak to Paddy. But Marlon and Bear try to stall her.

Marlon finally reveals he’s drinking with Mandy. It quickly dawns on Chas she may have driven Paddy into the arms of his ex.

The next day Chas is upset that Paddy didn’t come home the night before. Is it the end of the couple?

