Emmerdale: Lucy Pargeter makes big demand to soap bosses

Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter, who plays Chas Dingle, has made a big demand to the soap bosses.

Lucy has played Chas in Emmerdale for twenty years and the soap is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary.

But now Lucy has revealed one of her favourite memories from the show and made a huge demand.

Chas was part of Emmerdale’s 40th anniversary (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Lucy Pargeter demands another live episode

Currently Emmerdale is in the middle of its 50th anniversary.

However for Emmerdale’s 40th anniversary 10 years ago, the episode was done live by the cast and crew.

Chas was a big part of the soap’s 40th anniversary, having just married Dan Spencer at the time.

However she had been having an affair with Cameron Murray, who killed Carl King in the live episode.

When asked about her fondest moments in her twenty years on the show, Lucy told Entertainment Daily and other media: “The live. The live was just my ultimate.

“The one time as a team of people, with how many crew, cast, it was just incredible the feeling on that set.

“You will get lots of different people poo-pooing my love of the live, a lot of people didn’t enjoy it but I absolutely loved every minute of the rehearsal, the production, the ‘5, 4, 3, 2, 1, we’re going live, do it.’

“It was incredible, give us another one.”

Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary will not be live (Credit: ITV)

Why didn’t Emmerdale do a live episode for the 50th anniversary?

However it seems Lucy may be disappointed as Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson appears to have ruled out doing more live episodes.

At a press event, Jane confirmed there wouldn’t be a live episode of the soap for the 50th anniversary and explained why.

When asked about the prospect of a live episode Jane said: “No.”

Explaining the reason, Jane said: “There’s a reason viewers like the lives and that’s because they are looking for something to go wrong I think.

A storm will hit Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

“The problem with live episodes is you are really restricted to the stories you can tell.

“We know one of the things our viewers love is the stunts we pull out of the bag. You can’t do those things live.

“Another big factor is covid. If we suddenly have people test positive the day of the live, for example we go ‘Jeff is now not available for that big story’ I’m not sure what we’d do.

“So, no to a live and please let there never be any lives.”

Would you like to see another live episode?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!