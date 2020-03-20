Former Emmerdale star Louisa Clein reveals adorable 'school uniforms' as she homeschools her three children

Former Emmerdale actress Louisa Clein, who played Maya Stepney, has revealed her children's adorable 'school uniforms' as she begins homeschooling them during coronavirus pandemic.

The actress posted the picture of herself and her three kids wearing matching jumpers saying "a superhero has my back."

Louisa captioned the picture: "Day one of homeschooling and the kids insisted on our @scampanddude jumpers as our school uniform!

"To all the superheroes that have our backs at the moment... thank you. #nhs #teachers #homeschooling #doctors #nurses #keyworkers #asuperherohasmyback #scampanddude."

Her friends and former co-stars rushed to comment.

Michelle Hardwick, who plays Vanessa Woodfield in Emmerdale wrote: "Love this."

Fiona Wade, who plays Priya Sharma, also wrote: "Love this!"

Louisa isn't the only soap actress who has decided to homeschool her children.

Louisa played paedophile school teacher Maya in Emmerdale from 2018 until 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale actress Mica Keeble reveals endometriosis caused her lung to collapse every month

Coronation Street actress Samia Longchambon has also decided to homeschool her children Freya and Yves after Freya came down with a cough.

Day one of homeschooling and the kids insisted on our @scampanddude jumpers as our school uniform!

On Wednesday (March 18) it was announced that from today (Friday, March 20) all schools in the UK would be closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at the House of Commons, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson confirmed the move, which he said is an essential step in the UK's fight against COVID-19.

There are currently over 3000 cases of COVID-19 in the UK (Credit: Pixabay)

Read More: Emmerdale fans fear the worst for Paddy and Chas' relationship after daughter Eve went missing

He said: "It's clear that schools are increasingly finding it more difficult to continue as normal... I want to provide parents, students and staff with the certainty that they need.

"After schools shut their gates on Friday afternoon, they will remain closed until further notice."

At the time of writing there are 3269 cases of coronavirus in the UK and 144 confirmed deaths.

Meanwhile Coronation Street and Emmerdale are continuing their production, however the number of soap episodes airing each week will be cut down from Monday, March 30.

Have you been homeschooling your children? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and join the conversation.