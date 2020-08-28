Emmerdale looking for extras to star in background scenes

Emmerdale is looking for extras to star in background scenes of the ITV soap.

Leeds-based agency, Star Casting, is on the lookout for actors to appear in scenes across the village.

The agency is also looking for a few lucky people to have a speaking part with a few lines or so, they confirmed.

Emmerdale is looking for extras (Credit: ITV)

A spokesperson told Leeds Live: “If you’re fun, friendly, punctual and want to be on TV.

“Have the ability to listen and take direction on set. All ages and diverse artists welcome.”

The agency also provides junior extras for the soap. Younger characters can typically be seen in the park events around the village and school scenes.

The casting agency provides young actors as extras (Credit: ITV)

The agency has been supplying Emmerdale with background extras for 23 years and has also worked with Coronation Street, Hollyoaks, Peaky Blinders and Game Of Thrones.

Emmerdale: Returning to filming

Currently, Emmerdale has been filming with new rules and guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New rules include actors doing their own hair and makeup, cast and crew keeping two metres apart and one-way systems around the studios and sets.

Back in June, Lisa Riley, who plays Mandy Dingle on the ITV soap, gave viewers a glimpse at how filming works on the soap.

Lisa explained the new health and safety rules (Credit: ITV)

In a segment on This Morning, she took viewers around the Emmerdale studio in Leeds and showed how filming was taking place and the new rules in place.

Currently young actors, actors over 70 and those with health conditions haven’t yet returned to filming.

Last month, actress Claire King revealed she isn’t back to filming due to her rheumatoid arthritis, which she was diagnosed with when she was 28.

She explained her immune system is compromised but she is waiting to be written back into the show.

Emmerdale airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

