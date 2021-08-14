Emmerdale: Liv’s troubles are far from over as Aaron Dingle forgives her disgusting abuse

Emmerdale fave Aaron Dingle has reunited with his alcoholic sister Liv Flaherty after her disgusting attack on him.

The mechanic found himself with no choice but to throw Liv out on Wednesday night.

Aaron Dingle has forgiven sister Liv for all her vile behaviour (Credit: ITV)

She had accused him of murdering his first boyfriend Jackson.

Viewers know Jackson was paralysed and begged his mum to end his life – with Aaron devastated by his death.

In another drunken outburst, Liv accused Aaron of killing Jackson – and it was enough to get him to disown her – throwing her out in the process.

She found herself drinking at Leanna Cavanagh’s grave and ended up passing out and almost choking on her own vomit.

Surviving only because Ben found her, it served as a wake up call for Liv who decided to leave the village to get sober.

However at the last moment Aaron found it within himself to forgive her – and told her to come home.

Actress Isobel Steele admits that Liv needs Aaron if she’s ever going to recover.

“One person she’s always needed is him,” she said to ED! and other media.

“Mending that relationship has to be top of her list after all this.

“They have such a good bond, it’s a shame it’s got so bad. It’s not been this bad ever – it’s the worst it’s possibly been.

Liv has one chance left with Aaron after her vile insult (Credit: ITV)

“She can’t continue like this and needs him to come around.”

However, it could be a long way off with Liv still not accepting that she needs help.

“I don’t think she does believe herself when she says she can quit at any time,” the actress adds.

“She would like to believe it, but she’s at a point in her addiction where denying it and pretending everything’s OK is easier than to stop and address the issues.

“It’s frustrating to watch and play but it’s a necessary part of the process.

“She’ll eventually get to the point where she actually wants to change and be pro-active rather than bury her head in the sand.”

