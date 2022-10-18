Liv Vinny Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale fans all spot the same thing as Liv and Vinny are crushed by a caravan

Could this be the end of Liv and Vinny?

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans have spotted the same thing after watching Liv and Vinny get crushed by a caravan.

In tonight’s Emmerdale episode (Tuesday, October 18) the couple went out into the storm.

But the wind caused a caravan to go flying towards them.

As the episode ended it looked like it could be the end for Liv and Vinny. But fans are begging the soap not to kill them off.

Liv and Vinny Emmerdale have an argument
Paddy asked Liv and Vinny to look after Eve (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Vinny and Liv went into the storm

During tonight’s episode Liv still wasn’t thrilled about the fact Aaron had decided to leave the village again.

However Aaron tried his best to make things better.

Soon Liv and Aaron made amends and they stayed in the house with Vinny and Mandy as the storm got worse outside.

But soon Paddy came along and told them that Chas had ended up in hospital.

He asked Liv and Vinny if they could go to the Woolpack and look after Eve while he goes to see them.

Liv and Vinny were caught up in the storm when a caravan came flying towards them (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Liv and Vinny trapped?

As Aaron and Paddy headed out, Liv and Vinny followed.

They made their way over to the pub.

Meanwhile the wind caused the caravan to start rolling.

On their way to the pub Vinny ended up losing his scarf and ran back after it.

But as Liv carried on she saw the caravan heading their way and ran to her husband.

But it took off and appeared to land on both Vinny and Liv.

Fans react

However, despite many begging for Liv and Vinny to survive, it was actually the trees that everyone was pointing out.

What’s next for Liv and Vinny?

It has not been revealed what’s next for Liv and Vinny or if they will survive the accident.

Tomorrow they remain trapped.

What do you think? Will they both make it out alive?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

