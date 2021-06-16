Emmerdale character Liv Flaherty has been a much-loved character since her first appearance in 2016.

A couple of months ago, Liv found out Paul Ashdale had been abusing his son, Vinny – her boyfriend.

Liv confronted Paul, who was a gambling addict, on his wedding day in the wedding barn. However he soon turned violent and began beating her.

Moments later Jimmy accidentally crashed his truck through the barn and Paul became trapped.

Paul abused Vinny (Credit: ITV)

Liv made an attempt to rescue Paul but, when he began threatening her, she left. Moments later the barn exploded and Paul later died.

Consumed with guilt, Liv began drinking. Liv has struggled with alcohol addiction in the past.

This is what Entertainment Daily soap writer Charlotte Rodrigues thinks of this storyline.

Emmerdale: Liv’s violent outburst is too out of character

Recently we saw Liv flee the village to go and stay with her mum Sandra.

Meanwhile Vinny struggled to deal with Liv’s alcohol addiction and it was clear he feared her being just like his dad and turning violent.

Although the two characters struggled with addiction, Liv had never been violent. Whereas Paul really showed his cruel and manipulative streak.

Liv has been struggling with the guilt of Paul’s death (Credit: ITV)

I think it’s fair to say we all cheered when that barn exploded with him inside (I’m not sorry).

But in tonight’s episode of the soap (Wednesday, June 16) Liv wanted Vinny to give their relationship another go and move back into Mill Cottage with her and Aaron.

Vinny told her she needed proper help and he would support her, but they couldn’t be in a relationship with each other.

However Liv didn’t like this and viewers saw a side of her they hadn’t before.

She cruelly told Vinny that he hated her because she did what he didn’t have the guts to do. She called him pathetic saying that even though Paul was dead, Vinny was still scared of him.

As the two began arguing, Aaron walked along and saw them both.

Liv appears to be putting the blame on Vinny (Credit: ITV)

Vinny told Liv her cruel words were why they couldn’t be together. However I was completely taken aback when Liv then hit Vinny.

The whole point of Liv standing up to Paul was to put an end to Vinny’s abuse, but it seems as if now she’s just starting to take it over.

Whenever she doesn’t get her own way she just take it out on Vinny.

It seemed totally out of character for Liv to hit Vinny. Even in her worst times, I would never have thought she’d lay a finger on someone she loved.

Liv is stuck

I think it would be going too far if I said the character was ruined for good. Were she to begin abusing Vinny like Paul did, then I would say it’s hard to see a way back for her.

However I think Liv is stuck in a cycle and is refusing help when she really needs it.

Isobel Steele has played Liv for five years (Credit: ITV)

I hope her hurting Vinny is the turning point she needs to seek help.

I would like to add that Isobel Steele has done an incredible job with this storyline and is amazing at portraying Liv.

It will be good to see what the future has in store for Liv – if she gets the help she needs and deserves.

