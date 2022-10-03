Emmerdale: Liv dies before Aaron can make his peace?

Aaron returned to Emmerdale in tonight’s episode (Monday, October 3) to make amends with his sister Liv.

However when he got to Mill Cottage he found Liv unconscious after a fight with Terry.

Liv was taken to hospital but hasn’t regained consciousness. Will she be okay?

Terry attacked Liv (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Terry attacked Liv as Aaron returned

In tonight’s episode of the soap Liv went home after work and found Terry in her home.

He demanded she retract her police statement about Sandra.

But when she refused he began to attack her. She called the emergency services but Terry ended up knocking Liv unconscious.

As he went to leave, Aaron walked through the door and found his sister on the floor.

Aaron attacked Terry but soon police officer Harriet walked in, saying police had a call from the address.

Terry ran into Aaron as he tried to leave (Credit: ITV)

Aaron was arrested and Liv was taken to hospital.

Eventually Aaron was let go by police and went to see Liv at the hospital, who was on a ventilator.

However when he got there he didn’t receive a warm welcome from Liv’s husband Vinny.

Vinny told him to leave, furious that he abandoned her when she needed him.

Aaron felt he made a mistake returning and feared he wouldn’t get the chance to make peace with his sister.

Is Liv going to die?

Liv was knocked unconscious, but will she be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Although it has not been confirmed, it has been reported that Liv actress Isobel Steele has quit the soap and her character is going to be killed off.

It was reported that Isobel wants to focus on her music career.

According to The Sun, a source said: “She feels like she’s done all she can at Emmerdale and wants to focus on her music career and make a real go of it.

“Bosses have pulled out all the stops for the 50th anniversary month and Isobel’s exit will be no different.”

The source added: “Viewers are going to be on the edge of their seats as it all plays out and Liv is killed off. It’s a real heartbreaker, a death fans will remember for a long time.”

However it seems like Liv will survive this week as Isobel recently revealed she was filming storm scenes for Emmerdale’s upcoming 50th anniversary.

Will Liv be okay?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

