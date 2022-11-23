Emmerdale star, Lisa Riley, has teased that Mandy and Paddy might reunite once he splits up from cheating Chas.

Whilst Paddy is yet to find out about the affair, Lisa has suggested that he may find love once more after he ends things with Chas.

Will Mandy and Paddy reunite?

Chas isn’t doing well at hiding the affair (Credit: ITV)

Chas is struggling to keep her grief a secret

At the moment, Chas has been keeping her affair a secret from Paddy.

He’s yet to find out about Chas and Al’s affair although Chas is getting nearer to breaking point.

Chas has been doing a not-so-great job at acting normal, even crying in public over Al, who died earlier this month.

She’s lashed out at Paddy, blaming her anger on her mum’s death.

Chas has also had a go at Mandy and Charity for speaking ill of her dead lover.

Yet, Paddy still is none the wiser.

However, it’s only a matter of time before Chas’ secret is revealed.

But, when Paddy inevitably splits up with Chas, will he find love waiting for him around the corner?

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best Soap Villain now!

Lisa has hinted at a reunion (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale: Lisa Riley teases a Mandy and Paddy reunion

Mandy Dingle star, Lisa Riley, has teased that Paddy may reunite with Mandy after he splits up with Chas.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Lisa said: “The world needs Mandy and Paddy together, but I can’t tell you anything.”

“Me and Dom are the best of friends and have been since we were teenagers, we’re like brother and sister at work.”

“We love working together, that’s all I can say, but we wouldn’t want to do it so quickly, we want to keep the audience guessing because it’s what the audience want.”

Does this mean that a possible Mandy and Paddy romance is on the horizon?

Paddy still doesn’t know about the affair (Credit: ITV)

Will Mandy and Paddy get back together?

Paddy and Mandy were once married.

When he eventually finds out about Chas and Al’s affair, the last thing on his mind will be finding love with someone else.

However, will Paddy wake up and realise that the woman he deserves is just around the corner?

Will he realise that his ex-Mandy has always been the one by his side?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will Mandy and Paddy reunite? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!