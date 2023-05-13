Emmerdale star Lisa Riley teases explosive clash between Mandy Dingle and Mackenzie Boyd

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has teased an explosive clash between Mandy Dingle and Mackenzie Boyd. Mackenzie was recently unmasked as a loverat who cheated on wife Charity Dingle.

Charity discovered he had fathered Chloe Harris’ baby too and is now a dad. She was devastated but more so when she discovered members of her own family knew and hid it from her.

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has teased Mandy’s clash with Mackenzie (Credit: ITV)

Now actress Lisa has opened up about her character Mandy’s upcoming clash with Mackenzie. She has teased how the Dingles at large will back Charity and take on Mackenzie.

“Mandy’s a Dingle, so obviously she’s going to take Charity’s side,” she told Inside Soap. “Also, in terms of Mandy’s relationship with Mack, he did her over with the money, and he set up Vinny with the gambling – so it’s a case of third strike and you’re out.

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley teases Mack’s downfall

“Whenever me and [Mackenzie actor] Lawrence [Robb] work together, we have a ball,” she added. “It’s good for characters like that – they love having scenes with Mandy because they know it’s going to be a fun day.”

Meanwhile while one couple are over, fans are predicting another will rise up – and there will be a new love for Mandy. Emmerdale fans are predicting a new romance for the hairdresser with Dr Liam.

Mackenzie cheated on wife Charity in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

The pair were both seen signing up for a dating app this week. After seeing Liam and Mandy both sign up for the service, fans have predicted that they both might swipe right on each other.

They reckon that Liam and Mandy will end up getting together as a romantic connection develops between them. One fan wrote: “Mandy and Liam could be on the cards.”

Another Emmerdale viewer liked the idea of the two of them becoming a couple, tweeting: “Oh OK I would totally ship Mandy and Liam.” A third person wasn’t as keen on the idea, predicting: “Oh, they’re not going to couple up Mandy and Dr Do Nothing are they?!”

Is a steamy romance on the cards? Or has Mandy only got eyes for Paddy?

