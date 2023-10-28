Emmerdale star Lisa Riley shares sad family loss as she admits her dad is ‘heartbroken’

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has shared a sad family loss with fans. The Mandy Dingle actress has admitted her dad is heartbroken by the tragic death.

Lisa posted a picture of her beloved family dog Sky on Instagram. But it was a heartbreaking post as she revealed the adored pooch had passed away.

“WOOF IN PEACE,” Lisa wrote. “Our lovely Sky, our family dog Sky, she went to Doggy Heaven late this afternoon.

“My poor Dad Terry is heartbroken as you can imagine. Dad held her paw when she was out to sleep. Sky got my Dad through so so so much.

“Now as a family we can share happy stories when Sky was with us. She was so lovely. You can see this from her strong eyes.

“Sleep well lovely, thanks for 11 wonderful years, especially being Dad’s rock #sky #dog #heaven #grief.”

Lisa’s friends and fans flooded her post with touching comments. Matty Barton actor Ash Palmisciano said: “Ah sending love to all and your dad Lisa.”

Vanessa Woodbine actress Michelle Hardwick commented: “Sending love.” Meanwhile, Karen Blick added: “Sending love Lisa xx”

Fans also sent their support during this difficult time. One said: “So sorry for your loss. We had our terrier champ unfortunately put to sleep on Tuesday so feel your pain completely. Our beloved dogs are such a huge part of our families and lives.”

A second said: “So sorry for your loss & it’s left a big hole in your families life. 11 years of happy memories & now Sky has gone 2 Rainbow Bridge & hope your family is ok. So sending lots of love & hugs cos it is so deviating losing pet.”

Another said: “I’m so sorry Lisa. I lost two dogs in December 2020. I was devastated, I live on my own and I was so lost.

“I had family but heyho…it is, what it is. I have another rescue dog now but I miss them so much.”

“Thinking of you all,” said another. “Sorry for your loss it’s hard when they are older and they have been part of family for so long I have a older boy too xx Deb.”

