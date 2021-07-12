Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has likened Kate Middleton to Princess Diana following last night’s Euros final.

The 44-year-old actress, who plays Mandy Dingle in the ITV soap, took to social media to gush over the Duchess of Cambridge.

In the post, Lisa praised Kate as she celebrated England’s goal alongside her son George.

Emmerdale: What did Lisa Riley say?

Lisa posted a photo of the moment Kate and George were seen affectionately hugging.

The Duchess beamed in the snap as she threw her arms around the eight-year-old.

The moment followed shortly after Luke Shaw’s goal against Italy in the opening minutes.

How Princess Diana would have reacted

Lisa captioned the heartwarming shot: “I just love this photo so much, Mum and son celebrating, you really get a sense of honest, feeling and truth about this photo.

“Nothing forced, fake or achieved for personal gain… how Princess Diana would have reacted. For this I love it.”

She added: “They just happen to be royal but what you read the most is LOVE, and they are not afraid or told they can’t express this.”

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley gushed over Kate Middleton on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Lisa’s followers appeared to agree.

Taking to the comments, one shared: “Love them & love that they’re our future monarchy. Beautiful loving family.”

A second pointed out: “The hug is like the hug that William and Harry got from Princess Diana when she boarded the royal yacht.”

A third wrote: “How he snuggles in to her neck!! Bonded.”

Another said: “Made me smile lovely to see, especially at such a big event.”

A fifth gushed: “Princess Diana would of been proud.”

Kate Middleton attended the match alongside Prince William and son George (Credit: BBC)

Despite the heartwarming moment, Kate and George were gutted after England lost out on the win.

The pair, who were also joined by Prince William, appeared visibly upset towards the end of the game.

Following the match, William wrote: “England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there’s more to come. W.”

Lisa pays tribute to the Three Lions

Meanwhile, Lisa also shared her own touching message to the squad and manager Gareth Southgate.

The actress wrote on Instagram: “To every single England player… and especially @GarethSouthgate HOLD YOUR HEADS SO VERY VERY VERY HIGH!!

“You have brought the nation together, when we REALLY needed you the most! You are a credit to our country.”

