Emmerdale fave Lisa Riley issues plea to fans following heartbreaking Paddy scenes

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has issued a message to Emmerdale fans following the heartbreaking Paddy Kirk scenes in last night’s episode of the show.

Lisa plays Paddy’s ex-wife and friend, Mandy Dingle.

This week’s episodes saw Paddy return to the village following his self-imposed exodus.

But, in a heartbreaking twist, it was revealed that Paddy planned to end his own life.

Paddy and Mandy share a rich history together on the show (Credit: ITV)

Paddy bids farewell to friends and family

Thursday night’s scenes followed Paddy as he reconnected with his friends and family.

However, none of them realised that Paddy was bidding them all a secret farewell – as he planned to take his own life not long afterwards.

This comes amidst a spiralling mental health crisis for the struggling vet.

Discovering Paddy’s suicide note, dad Bear realised what Paddy has planned.

In tonight’s episode of the show, the village mobilised to find Paddy before he could go through with his plan.

This week’s episodes revealed just how much Paddy is struggling (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Riley issues message to fans

Following Thursday’s episode, co-star Lisa Riley shared a message of solidarity over social media.

An Instagram story and post showed Paddy at the peak of his depression.

In the caption to the post, Lisa wrote “NEVER EVER FEEL ALONE…..you can always find someone to speak to, someone who genuinely wants to listen. If you have been touched by Paddy’s story, or any of his behaviour over the weeks, feel similar to how you feel. PLEASE be aware of the individuals out there to help you,but MOSTLY to listen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley)

Lisa also posted the same message to her Instagram story, with the caption “Don’t ever feel alone! Please keep talking!” tagging in the suicide prevention charities Samaritans and Andy’s Man Club UK.

Emmerdale fans praise Dominic Brunt’s heartbreaking performance

Following this week’s episodes, Emmerdale fans praised star Dominic Brunt’s performance on the show.

Many said that Dominic had ‘saved’ the show with his powerful performance.

The storyline has won acclaim for raising awareness for men’s mental health and depression.

