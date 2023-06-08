Lisa Riley issues apology to upset Emmerdale fans and reassures them: ‘Wait until tonight’

Last night in Emmerdale (Wednesday June 7, 2023), Mandy confessed her feelings to Paddy after being encouraged to by Bear.

However, she was left heartbroken as Paddy rejected her, explaining that he wasn’t ready to get hurt.

Now, Lisa Riley has issued an apology to upset fans and has reassured them ‘Wait until tonight.’

Mandy was heart-broken (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Paddy rejected Mandy

Last night, Mandy told Bear the she loved Paddy, with Bear telling her to go and be honest with him.

Mandy visited Paddy but he didn’t have long because he was preparing for a fishing trip. However, Mandy couldn’t wait any longer and told Paddy that she loved him.

Paddy was shocked and told Mandy that he didn’t want to get hurt and didn’t want to hurt anybody either.

He didn’t know if he’d ever be ready for a relationship, explaining that he did love Mandy but she realised that this was not in the way she wanted him to.

Fans are devastated (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans in tears of Paddy’s rejection of Mandy

A lot of Emmerdale fans have been rooting for Mandy and Paddy for a long time, being left in tears after last night’s episode.

They’ve now taken to Twitter to share their upset, begging for the pair to get back together.

One fan cried: “Ahhh! I wish Mandy and Paddy would be together they both deserve happiness… come on Emmerdale make it happen [bleep]!”

Another Emmerdale viewer demanded: “Come on, Paddy. Tell her you love her back!”

A third fan was devastated, writing: “This is depressing from Mandy and Paddy.”

Lisa has hinted at a reunion tonight (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Lisa Riley apologies to fans and teases reunion

Lisa Riley has replied to fan comments and has issued an apology to those upset. She has now teased that Paddy and Mandy may indeed reunite tonight, giving some hope to many devastated fans.

Thank you for all your gorgeous messages,tonight’s @emmerdale episode. So sorry I made you all cry,it’s sad that Mandy wants more than Paddy,wait until tomorrows ep, fingers crossed you all get the outcome you are hoping for?😜🙏🏻 biggest thanks to @matthiltondir LEDGE💛#Emmerdale — LISA RILEY (blue tick) (@Reallisariley) June 7, 2023

Lisa took to Twitter after last night’s show to write: “Thank you for all your gorgeous messages, tonight’s Emmerdale episode. So sorry I made you all cry, it’s sad that Mandy wants more than Paddy, wait until tomorrow’s ep, fingers crossed you all get the outcome you are hoping for? biggest thanks to @matthiltondir LEDGE.”

Oh we do hope that Mandy and Paddy reunite! It’s been a longgggg time coming.

