Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has teased what she calls an ‘incredible’ New Year storyline for her character, Mandy Dingle, following Paddy and Chas’s split on the soap.

What can Emmerdale fans expect to see for Mandy next year?

Paddy Kirk and wife Chas Dingle split last week after Paddy revealed that he knew all about Chas’s affair with Al Chapman.

Chas and Paddy’s split led some fans to theorise that Paddy might reunite with old flame Mandy.

Paddy and Chas recently split up (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Riley teases ‘enormous’ Mandy storyline

Speaking to Inside Soap, Lisa teased what might be to come for Mandy in future episodes.

She addressed the possibility of a Mandy and Paddy reunion.

“The whole nation wants to see Mandy and Paddy together. But it’s soap, as you know, and we will keep this carrot dangling for a long time,” Lisa said.

She continued: “What I can tell you is I have an enormous storyline coming which starts in February – you can’t see my dining room table for scripts right now.”

“I’d even go as far as to say that it’s probably my favourite storyline since I’ve come back to Emmerdale. It’s going to be incredible.”

Mandy returned to Emmerdale in 2018 with son Vinny (Credit: ITV)

Will Paddy and Mandy reunite on Emmerdale?

Mandy Dingle first appeared on Emmerdale in 1995.

She came to live in the village after being disowned by her father and seeking refuge with Uncle Zac.

She met Paddy Kirk in 1997, and the pair quickly fell in love.

Their relationship hit a rocky start when Mandy’s mother paid Mandy off, convincing her to marry her own cousin, Butch Dingle, instead.

However, Mandy cheated on Butch with Paddy, and they divorced soon afterwards.

Lisa has teased a new storyline for Mandy (Credit: ITV)

Paddy and Mandy then married in 1999.

However, their marriage did not last – with Mandy cheating on Paddy with her father’s carer, outside of the village.

Mandy returned to the village in 2018, with son Vinny in tow.

Since her return, she and ex husband Paddy have remained on good terms.

Could they reunite now that Paddy has split from Chas?

