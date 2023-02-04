Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has opened up about the real reason she won’t marry boyfriend Al.

The Mandy Dingle actress has been engaged to Al for four years.

But there is a heartbreaking reason the pair won’t be tying the knot.

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley shuts down wedding talk

Speaking to OK! magazine, Lisa said: “We are fine as we are. I’m not one of those girls who craves the big day. If I’m honest, I don’t think I could cope with a wedding day without my mum being there [Lisa’s mother Cath passed away in 2012].

“Something so enforced that I have to enjoy myself would just feel fake. Also, there’s no importance to it these days.

“I have found someone who loves me for me and vice versa, which I never thought would happen, and that’s all that matters.”

Lisa’s mum Cath passed away in 2012 and it affected her deeply.

And last year Al’s mum died – and that has solidified their reasons for avoiding a wedding.

Fiancé Al is on the same page

She previously told the Mirror: “We don’t want to change anything. Both of us talk about it all the time and feel as long as we’re happy we don’t need rings on our fingers.

“We’ve lost both our mums. And when it comes to things like weddings, you do it for the other people.

“I’m never going to change my name, so really, what would be different? And I wouldn’t be able to wear a wedding band very much because I’ve always got Mandy’s jewellery on.

“Plus, I’ve always said I’m not the kind of girl who wants a big flouncy day with a horse and carriage.”

Lisa Riley plays Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Lisa sticking with Emmerdale

Meanwhile soap legend Lisa is said to have put pen to paper on an agreement to remain on the ITV soap for the foreseeable future.

The Mandy Dingle star made a bombshell return four years ago. And, according to reports, she plans to go nowhere any time soon.

A source told The Sun that bosses are “thrilled” she’s re-signed.

They said: “Keeping Lisa on the show is a major coup for Emmerdale and bosses are thrilled to get the deal done.

“She’s a huge personality both on and off the set, and Mandy is a big part of the soap’s plans.”

