Emmerdale fans are predicting that Liam will cheat on his new wife Leyla with his ex-fiancée Bernice after spotting a clue in last night’s episode (Thursday, June 17).

This week Leyla and Liam prepared for their wedding. However an upset Bernice ended up leaving Liam a series of voicemails begging him not to marry Leyla.

However Liam agreed not to listen to them.

In last night’s episode Leyla was ready for the wedding and ended up going into Diane’s house to find Bernice wearing a wedding dress.

Bernice tried to stop Liam form marrying Leyla (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Natalie J Robb and Jonny McPherson ‘secretly split as Emmerdale actor moves out’

Leyla made an attempt to win Liam back, however he shut her down and begged her to accept that he wants to be with Leyla.

Later Liam and Leyla’s wedding went ahead without a hitch.

Emmerdale fans predict Liam will cheat on Leyla

Afterwards, Liam and Leyla went into the village to have pictures taken. As Leyla went home to change her shoes, Liam sat down and listened to the voicemails that Bernice left.

As Liam listened to Bernice beg him not to marry Leyla, Diane was coming up behind Liam and could hear the voicemail.

Liam and Leyla got married (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Billy in danger as he’s accused of being a paedophile?

As Bernice confessed her love for Liam, Liam shut the message off. A few seconds later an upset Bernice walked by and waved at Liam.

He is definitely going to cheat on Leyla.

However fans are convinced that because Liam didn’t delete the voicemails that he still has feelings for Bernice and could start an affair with her.

#emmerdale If Liam cheats on Leyla then I'm done wit you @emmerdale! — ✨ Roz™Thomas 🌙 ✨ (@Rozzy67) June 17, 2021

So Liam lied to Leyla. He is definitely gonna cheat on Leyla. #Emmerdale — ❤︎ 𝕊 𝕚 𝕟 𝕖 𝕒 𝕕 ❤︎ (@KWMadhead94) June 17, 2021

So Liam didn’t delete those voicemail, his he having second thoughts 💭 about being married to Leyla already and how long will they will they last then!#emmerdale — 🦋 kaza🦋 (@Kaza_gayle) June 17, 2021

Emmerdale: What’s next for Bernice?

Next week Diane tells Gabby about the voicemails, leaving Gabby concerned for her mum.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

This week’s episodes are all available to watch on ITV Hub.

Emmerdale usually weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching next week’s episodes of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.