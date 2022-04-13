Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla’s secret exposed as shock lesbian affair?

Emmerdale gives us another clue about Leyla’s secret life next week. We will discover that Leyla has has a connection to Vanessa’s new love interest, Suzy.

Recent weeks have seen us become aware that Leyla has something else going on in her life. And it appears to be something that her hubby Liam and her friends in the village know nothing about.

We’ve seen Leyla take a surreptitious phone call, where she arranged to meet someone.

Later, as Meena’s trail continues, Leyla will be absent the day the verdict is delivered. When Wendy questions her about where she was, it soon becomes clear that Leyla is is hiding something.

Next week, however, we will get some more clues about just what Leyla is up to.

Vanessa and Suzy’s date sees a twist of fate (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa’s date disaster

Vanessa is excited to have accepted an invitation to dinner from Suzy, the girl she flirted with a few weeks back. However, disaster strikes when Vanessa spills wine over her phone, leaving her unable to contact Suzy.

So, when Jonny falls ill, Vanessa realises she can’t make the date. And she now has no way to tell her Suzy that she’s going to have to cancel.

Mortified, Vanessa does manage to get in touch the next day, and arranges another date to make up to Suzy for her being a no show.

Glammed up, Vanessa takes her friend to a wine tasting at David’s shop, and soon their troubles seem to be behind them.

Leyla’s whereabouts have been questioned by Wendy (Credit: ITV)

Look out, Leyla in Emmerdale!

Later, they head to the Woolpack. But while Vanessa is having the night of her life, she’s surprised to discover that Leyla and Suzy clearly know each other.

Suzy explains to Vanessa that they’ve met through work, so she thinks no more about it. But Leyla is clearly shaken to have seen Suzy.

Later, Suzy manages to tell Leyla not to worry, and that she will keep her secrets – but Leyla is obviously rattled by the encounter.

Leyla feels a lot more than just a gooseberry on Suzy and Vanessa’s date (Credit: ITV)

What is the connection between the two women that Leyla seems so desperate to hide?

Do they have a romantic past? As far as we’ve always known, Emmerdale’s Leyla is straight, and she is currently happily married to Liam.

But has Leyla had a secret double love life that none of her friends of family know about? Or is something else afoot between the pair?

