Emmerdale: Leyla in harrowing addiction story as fans spot warning signs?

Emmerdale could be lining up a painkiller addiction storyline for Leyla Cavanagh as she struggles with her gunshot injury.

Fans think they have spotted the signs Leyla will turn pills after Friday night’s episode (February 25).

Leyla was shot by Meena (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Leyla in Emmerdale?

Leyla was shot by Meena Jutla when she got caught up in the killer’s revenge plot on Billy and Dawn.

Although jokes have been made this week over just how quickly Leyla has recovered, it looks like all might not be as it seems.

Leyla was out of hospital in record time after her shooting, with viewers commenting: “Leyla recovered quickly,” and “Record recovery time for Leyla”.

But all might not be as well as it seems because last night she was clearly still in pain.

Talking to Jacob Leyla winced as she tried to move her shoulder and he asked if she was still no better.

“Liam thinks I need referring to the hospital again,” she said. “I should be able to move it way more than this by now.

“I just hope she’s not done any permanent damage.”

She was later seen on the phone in the cafe saying: “Could you get me some more painkillers? Yeah, the good ones.”

Leyla has been through a lot in the last few months (Credit: ITV)

What did fans say?

The two scenes immediately sparked concern from those watching at home.

Leyla: Get me some painkillers, the good ones. I got an addiction story to play. #Emmerdale — Anthony D. Langford (@adlangford) February 26, 2022

I’m wondering after tonight’s episode with Leyla saying she’s still in a lot of pain and asking someone on the phone (presumably Liam) for more painkillers if it’s her turn this year for the addiction story… #Emmerdale — Melanie – ❤️Mackenzie Boyd❤️ (@Melephunk2010) February 25, 2022

Oh no! Leyla is going to be addicted to pain meds 🥺#Emmerdale — Sulagna (@maitra_sulagna) February 25, 2022

does anyone else think that this “big story” that leyla is supposed to be getting this year is going to be a painkiller addiction? i feel like they keep dropping subtle hints #emmerdale — lou (@drugforangels) February 25, 2022

painkiller addiction storyline for leyla? that felt like an odd couple of scenes #Emmerdale — . (@delucaevans) February 25, 2022

Leyla attends Charles’s support group, but will it help? (Credit: ITV)

What happens to Leyla in Emmerdale next?

Leyla is set to attend a support group run by Charles Anderson to deal with what Meena has put her through.

But will it help her?

Charles is currently visiting Meena in prison trying to get a confession. But he’s keeping it a secret from the villagers, except for Harriet.

Harriet has made it clear she disapproves, but Charles thinks he’s doing the right thing to give everyone closure.

How will people react when they find out what he’s done?

Earlier this year show bosses revealed Leyla was going to have a big story.

Producer Laura Shaw said: “Leyla’s got a big storyline coming up in 2022,

“We’ve seen her be a huge support for Liam through the loss of his daughter, Leanna, but is all quite as it seems?

“Is Leyla really coping as well as she seems on the surface or is there a bit more going on there that will come out?”

