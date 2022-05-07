Emmerdale has aired a big shocking shocking twist – the revelation that Leyla Harding was taking cocaine.

But not all of the viewers are happy about it.

The episode screening on Thursday, May 5 saw her partying with the class A drug.

Not only that, it seemed she had been doing it for some time.

Meanwhile, village newcomer Suzy Merton was revealed to be her dealer!

Leyla’s double life with Suzy came as a shock to viewers (Credit: ITV)

Leyla on Emmerdale

Viewers have known for a while now that there was something going on with Leyla.

She wasn’t there to support Liam at Meena‘s trial verdict, and seemed very suspicious when questioned about it.

Then we discovered she and Vanessa‘s new girlfriend, Suzy, know each other. And again it was something that seemed to make Leyla feel uncomfortable.

All was revealed after Suzy and Leyla pulled off a successful deal for their joint business.

However, the shock revelation that followed some viewers found hard to swallow.

Emmerdale fans weren’t happy about Leyla’s plot (Credit: ITV)

Leyla and Suzy decided to celebrate by taking the drug.

Normally, soap viewers love a big twist.

However, many didn’t feel that the character of Leyla would go down this path, and it was a twist for the sake of it rather than a believable plot.

One thought it was “out of character” for Leyla while another lamented them changing a popular character “for the worse”.

This is really out of character for Leyla #Emmerdale — Owen (@itzzzo_) May 5, 2022

This storyline with Leyla and her behaviour is one of the most stupid storys of all time.. why do they change characters for the worse? #Emmerdale — MIKE 🇺🇦 (@mikepriestley13) May 5, 2022

Meanwhile, actress Roxy Shahidi, who plays Leyla, has spoken out about the storyline.

“Quite often we think of drug addicts asa either people young kids who get lost, or people that you could tell are obviously taking drugs,” she told Inside Soap.

“Wheresas I think a lot of drug addicts are successful, well-presented women who seem to have all the boxes ticked – nice house, nice husband, great job, good friends.

“But they are dealing with an inner depression and are trying to cope with that through using drugs.”

