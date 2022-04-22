Emmerdale fans think they’ve worked out Leyla Cavanagh’s secret past with newcomer, Suzy.

Leyla, played by Roxy Shahidi in the ITV soap, gave Suzy a stern warning last night (Thursday 21 April) as the pair came face-to-face in The Woolpack.

Suzy (Martelle Edinborough) was enjoying a date night with Vanessa Woodfield in the pub when Leyla warned her that she couldn’t be there.

Leyla wasn’t happy to see Suzy in the pub (Credit: ITV)

How does Suzy know Leyla in Emmerdale?

“We go years back,” Suzy happily explained, while Leyla looked tense.

“And you don’t wanna hear about what we get up to after work,” the newbie teased as she told Vanessa that she knows Leyla through work.

“This is my actual life,” Leyla snarled when Van nipped to the bar.

Leyla then snapped at Suzy, telling her that she and Vanessa could not be a ‘thing’.

Fans flocked to Twitter as they tried to figure out how the two women know each other, and what Leyla wants to keep hidden.

The most popular theory is that Leyla, who has dated pretty much all the men in the village at some point, had a fling with Suzy in the past.

“I bet Leyla and Suzy have slept together and that’s the secret,” predicted one fan.

Suzy told Vanessa that she and Leyla go back years (Credit: ITV)

Another said: “I wonder if Leyla and Suzy had a fling at some point?”

“Leyla could have dated Suzy?? Or maybe she cheated? I have the feeling we could be getting an LGBT storyline… It can’t be anything bad because Suzy seemed really lovely,” tweeted another.

Are Leyla and Suzy past lovers? (Credit: ITV)

Fans think Leyla and Suzy are past lovers

Other fans think that Leyla and Suzy are related or that Suzy knows Leyla from her pole dancing days.

But our absolute favourite theory is this one, which would be the ultimate TV crossover of all time.

“Maybe Emmerdale will tie in with BGT and Leyla and Suzy are gonna audition. What with Leyla’s backstory being a sad one they are sure to win.”

An Emmerdale and Britain’s Got Talent crossover? Make it happen, ITV.

🤔 maybe #Emmerdale will tie in with BGT and leyla and Suzy are gonna audition. What with keypad backstory being a sad one they are sure to win. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Sophie The Kidd (@sofaneilas) April 21, 2022

Whatever Leyla’s hiding, it surely won’t be good news for her husband, Liam, who has only just seen his daughter’s killer get justice.

Twisted Meena Jutla killed Leanna last year after the teen figured out she’d murdered former pal, Nadine.

Meena then went on a murderous rampage through the village as she tried to keep her past hidden.

She was finally caught and handed a 75-year-sentence earlier this week.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

