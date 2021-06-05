Leo Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Leo Goskirk actor Harvey Rogerson chills in the hot tub after first day back filming

Lad looks deighted with life!

Emmerdale actor Harvey Rogerson, who plays Leo Goskirk, has celebrated his first day back filming the soap.

And the young lad could not have looked happier as he relaxed in his family’s hot tub.

Harvey’s mum shared a collection of snaps of her son grinning as he frolicked in the water.

Leo Goskirk Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)
Leo Goskirk Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

She accompanied the pictures with a note explaining: “First day back filming @emmerdale today so deserved a chill in the hot tub after all that work!”

He certainly did!

Fans applaud Leo return to Emmerdale

And fans are delighted they’ll be able to see Rhona and Marlon’s son back on screen soon.

“Looking forward to seeing you back Harvey aka Leo,” one responded.

“This is fantastic news,” replied another.

Harvey’s mum often shares happy pictures of her son with their supporters.

Another recent collection showed him blowing on dandelions – it was captioned: “He melts our hearts.”

The family has had a tough time recently, with Harvey’s grandad dying last month.

His mum shared how they had explained the death to Harvey using a story based on The Lion King, as it’s his first experience of grief.

How old is Harvey?

Harvey is 1o years old. He was born on February 12, 2011. He has been appearing in Emmerdale as Leo since 2014.

He appeared in the soap prior to this, as a guest at Leo’s birthday party, when the little boy was played by Harry Whittaker.

Leo has just turned 10 – he was born on May 30, 2011.

Emmerdale continues  Monday (June 7) at 7pm on ITV.

The soap airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

