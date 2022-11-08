Emmerdale star Lawrence J Robb sends fans wild as he posts birthday photo

Emmerdale star, Lawrence J Robb, has taken to social media to share a birthday photo of him and his dogs.

The photo of the Mackenzie Boyd star has sent fans wild.

They can’t get over how adorable Lawrence and his two dogs are!

Lawrence celebrated his birthday with his dogs (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale: Lawrence J Robb poses with his dogs

Yesterday (Monday November 7, 2022), saw Emmerdale’s Lawrence J Robb celebrate his 31st birthday.

The actor shared a cute snap with his two dogs on Instagram, celebrating the day with his furry friends.

Lawrence could be seen sporting a black cap, sitting on the sofa.

Accompanying him were two gorgeous dogs, with the three looking at each other with love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lawrence Robb (@lawrencejarobb)

Lawrence captioned the photo: “Birthday woofer snuggles.”

Both dogs in the photo are sausage dogs, one being a tan colour and the other having black and brown markings.

The Emmerdale actor often shares cute snaps of his dogs on social media.

Who can blame him when they’re so cute?

Lawrence’s dogs are adorable (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans gush over Lawrence’s photo

Fans have been quick to share their love for Lawrence, commenting on his latest pic.

One fan wrote: “You have sausages, I like you more! Happy birthday.”

Another said: “So cute. The doggies are cuties too.”

Someone else gushed: “Happy birthday to one of the best actors, the most beautiful men and literally one of the best people I could ever support and the person with the best Scottish accent I have ever heard. I hope you’re having an amazing birthday Lawrence you’re so awesome.”

“Wow beautiful dogs. Happy birthday Lawrence,” shared one more.

Lawrence’s fellow Emmerdale co-stars also wished him a happy birthday.

Ash Palmisciano, who plays Matty Barton, wrote: “Happy happy birthday you wee belter, glad you’ve had a lovely day mate.”

Dawn Fletcher star, Olivia Bromley, commented: “Happy birthday babes xx”

Jay Kontzle, who plays Billy Fletcher, sent birthday wishes: “Happy birthday mate.”

Mack’s keeping a secret (Credit: ITV)

Lawrence J Robb in Emmerdale

Lawrence may be busy celebrating his birthday, but over in Emmerdale, Mack is having a difficult time.

Mack’s been trying to keep his one-night stand with Chloe a secret from Charity.

Ryan and Nate know about his fling but haven’t spilled his secret to Mack’s girlfriend yet.

However, Mack is yet to find out that Chloe is pregnant.

Things are only bound to get more difficult for Mack.

Will Charity find out the truth?

Can Mack get himself out of this mess?

Read more: Emmerdale in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s arriving in the village this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

How cute are Lawrence’s dogs? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!