Emmerdale couple Laurel Thomas and Jai Sharma could be headed for a split after they are driven apart by grief.

The couple will soon make the heartbreaking decision to terminate their pregnancy after doctors tell them the baby has Down’s syndrome.

The heartbreaking decision doesn’t come easily to Laurel (Credit: ITV)

And while the storyline has proved controversial with viewers, on-screen it’s going to have a devastating impact on the couple.

Jai actor Chris Bisson has even said it could split them up for good.

He told the Daily Star Sunday: “Anything can break anyone up on Emmerdale!”

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Chas Dingle and Paddy set for Christmas wedding

Charlotte Bellamy – who plays Laurel – added: “I think the stress of making a decision like this as a couple, it puts an enormous amount of pressure on a relationship, doesn’t it? Of course they’re both addicts as well. This would be a bumpy journey for them, I think.”

Chris added: “Of course, it’s a difficult journey and the episodes are only the very start of this journey for these characters. There will be ramifications which run on for quite some time.”

Jai could end things with Laurel over the termination grief (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale backlash for Laurel and Jai termination storyline

The controversial storyline has seen a brutal viewer backlash with Down’s charities hitting out at the soap.

A petition calling for the plot to be scrapped has been signed by almost 30,000 people.

Is it all over for the Emmerdale fan favourites? (Credit: ITV)

Charlotte previously defended the storyline against the backlash.

She said: “Terminating a pregnancy is an emotive subject, but I think what Emmerdale does brilliantly is portray difficult stories that are important to tell.

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Rishi Sharma left for dead in car crash by Meena

“The statistics tell us that a majority of people, faced with similar news resulting from the diagnostic test, do take this decision.

“So I hope Laurel and Jai’s story will take the audience on the journey of them coming to this conclusion and having some understanding why they do.”

The actress added: “There are some very powerfully written scenes that I hope will give a fair portrayal of their situation.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!