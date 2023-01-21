Emmerdale fans have worked out that Kyle Winchester will kill again – and they know who the victim is.

The murdering child has already claimed one victim, with Al Chapman dying after Kyle shot him.

And while viewers know it was an accident, they think Kyle’s next kill won’t be.

Nicola King may have made a big mistake insulting killer Kyle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans convinced Kyle will kill again

This week viewers watched as Kyle was allowed home from custody while awaiting trial for Al’s killing.

While Kyle’s family was overjoyed to see him, not all the villagers felt the same.

In particular Nicola King went out of her way to ensure her children stayed far away from Kyle.

Spotting her three talking to him in the street, she raced over shouting: “Oi get away from him.

“He’s dangerous. He’s on a murder charge so you go nowhere near him.”

Emmerdale fans work out who Kyle will kill next

Amy insisted Kyle isn’t a danger to anyone and later had to listen to Nicola again insulting her son.

In the cafe she called Kyle an “assassin” and taunted Amy about how he killed Al.

And fans think that Kyle may just well take Nicola’s words to heart – and kill her.

One said: “That’s Nicola on Kyle’s list then #Emmerdale.”

A second said: “Kyle should given Nicola the second barrel the cow #Emmerdale.”

A third said: “Asking for a friend. Any chance Kyle could kill Nicola????”

Kyle has already killed once before in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Major new storyline for Kyle

Meanwhile Kyle is going to be in the middle of a major new storyline as his mum Amy has announced plans to gain full custody and keep him from dad Cain.

This week saw Amy soften towards Cain and allow him to spend time with Kyle.

The youngster’s bail conditions ban him from seeing his dad as Cain is a witness in the trial. Kyle is out on bail after confessing to killing Al.

He is in the care of Amy, but is desperate to see his father. After much arguing, Amy let Kyle and Cain have a short time together.

However, when she later witnessed him rowing with Caleb she decided Cain was unsafe.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Speaking to Matty at the end of the episode she told her boyfriend: “I’m going for full custody.”

She vowed to never let Cain near Kyle again as she needs to protect her son from his aggressive dad.

But will she be able to pull it off?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!