Emmerdale viewers will know that Kyle killed Al after seeing his dad, Cain, was in danger during a fight at the barn.

Kyle picked up a gun and shot Al.

Now, Moira Dingle star, Natalie J Robb has hinted that this might not be Kyle’s only murder.

Kyle shot Al (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kyle killed Al

Kyle has been struggling to keep Al’s murder a secret.

Cain is currently in prison for Al’s murder but Kyle can’t help feeling guilty.

When Cain found out about Chas and Al’s affair, he sent a message to Al whilst pretending to be Chas, asking to meet up.

Cain then greeted Al with a shotgun.

The pair fought it out and Al was shot dead.

Kyle had found the pair and shot Al to protect Cain.

Cain covered for Kyle and pretended that he was the one who killed Al.

Now, Moira, Amy, Matty and Mackenzie have been doing their best to keep Kyle’s secret.

However, Kyle has been feeling guilty and has even started making PC Swirling suspicious that Kyle may be hiding something.

Natalie J Robb has dropped some hints (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Natalie J Robb hints that Kyle could turn serial killer

With Kyle’s guilt over Al’s murder becoming unbearable, fans would think that Kyle could never kill again.

However, Natalie J Robb has suggested otherwise.

Speaking to The Metro about Kyle possibly turning into a serial killer, Natalie said: “You don’t know, and that could be an avenue that the writers or the producers might want to go down.

“It could be a possibility. But maybe when he puts a wee bit more meat on and he just weren’t so gorgeous and dainty like a bird!”

However, Natalie revealed that she hopes that Kyle won’t kill again.

Is Kyle already eyeing up his next victim? (Credit: ITV)

Could Kyle kill again?

Natalie hasn’t ruled out another murder from Kyle, but does he really have it in him?

Recently, he’s been caught worrying about Cain in prison, chatting to PC Swirling.

The secret of Al’s murder is getting to Kyle.

Could he really cope with the guilt of killing another villager?

Will Kyle turn into a serial killer?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

