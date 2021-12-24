Emmerdale: Kim to kill Bernice and Will after discovering their deceit?

Emmerdale character Kim ordered a ‘disposal’ in tonight’s episode (Friday, December 24), but is she planning to kill someone?

Over the last few weeks, it seems like Kim’s boyfriend Will has an attraction to Bernice Blackstock, who is also living at Home Farm.

In tonight’s episode, Will approached Bernice and said he wasn’t sure what was going on between them, but he felt something was going on.

Bernice and Will have grown closer (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Vanessa drops a bombshell on Charity

Bernice told him he had feelings for her. However he said he couldn’t just walk away from Kim as she’s done stuff for him and he owes her.

Bernice said he had until tomorrow to make up his mind, but neither of them knew Kim had been listening in.

Soon Kim called someone and said she needed a “disposal” and it needed to be done right away and the person agreed.

But is she going to kill someone on Christmas Day?

Emmerdale: What’s happening with Kim and Will on Christmas Day?

On Christmas morning Bernice gives Will a hopeful smile as he feels the pressure to make a decision.

Later as he approaches Malone’s grave with Kim, he’s alarmed to find the grave has been dug up and worries if Kim did hear anything incriminating, this could be part of her revenge.

Will proposes to Kim (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Kim and Bernice’s love triangle disturbing fans after actresses’ real-life affair fallout – what exactly happened?

But she tells him she removed the corpse so Will no longer feels tethered to her – he can decide what he wants to do. But is all as it seems?

Will appears touched by the gesture and it becomes clear he’s made a decision when he proposes to Kim.

What will she say and how will Bernice react?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching Emmerdale this Christmas? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!