Emmerdale: Kim Tate 'won't be killed off in murder plot as Claire King signs new contract'

It has been reported that Emmerdale actress Claire King, who plays Kim Tate, has signed a new year-long contract.

Claire returned to the show as the villainous millionaire back in 2018 after nearly two decades away. However reports are suggesting that she will sticking around for at least another year.

A source told The Sun: "Claire's comeback has been a huge success so it's a no brainer to keep her around.

Claire plays Kim Tate (Credit: ITV)

They added: "She's loving playing Kim and there's exciting stuff coming up for her."

Entertainment Daily has contacted Emmerdale reps for comment!

Social distance murder

A new deal could mean that Kim won't be killed off in the social-distance murder plot, which was revealed by John Whiston, who is the Managing Director of Continuing Drama and Head of ITV North.

Speaking on a Sky News interview he said: "In terms of all the normal stuff that goes on in soaps, people kind of kissing each other or murdering each other, we'll have to socially distance murders, I think.

There will be a social distance murder in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

"And we actually have one coming up in Emmerdale quite soon."

He added: "But yes, a lot will have to rely on the way actors act and the power of the script."

Viewers have already come up with theories on who will be killed off.

New Emmerdale series

It was recently announced by ITV that there will be two new Coronation Street series' and a new Emmerdale series in addition to the new episodes.

What is the Tates' history? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale will see four 30 minute episodes narrated by former Emmerdale actress Gaynor Faye.

The three families that the series will focus on are the Tates, the Sugdens and the Dingles.

This show will allow fans to look back at generations of three of the soap's most-loved families.

Meanwhile Coronation Street will air two series called Memorable Moments and Icons.

Are you looking forward to the new series'?

