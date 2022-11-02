Emmerdale fans are predicting that Kerry Wyatt will be framed for Al Chapman’s murder.

In last night’s Emmerdale episode (Tuesday, November 1) Al died after being shot.

His fiancée Kerry heard the gunshot from nearby and when she saw Al’s car she went to investigate.

She found Cain holding the shotgun and Al led on the floor dead.

But now fans think Cain will pin Al’s death on Kerry.

Al was shot (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Cain discovered Al and Chas’s affair

For months Chas Dingle has been having an affair with Al Chapman, who has made an enemy of the Dingle family since his arrival in 2019.

Chas’s husband Paddy and Al’s fiancée Kerry had no idea about the affair.

Last week, Chas and Cain attended their mum Faith’s funeral.

But after Cain found Chas’s secret phone and saw evidence she had been having an affair.

He tricked Al into meeting and confronted him with a shotgun.

However Cain told Al the gun was just to get his attention and he planned to fight him.

As the two men began fighting, they both reached for the gun.

Al was shot and appeared to die instantly.

Meanwhile Kerry and Chloe were nearby and heard the gun go off.

When Kerry saw Al’s car by the barn she went in and found her fiancé dead.

She told Chloe to call an ambulance and police as Cain ran off.

Kerry found Al dead in the barn with Cain (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans think Cain will pin Al’s death on Kerry

Kerry was questioned by police as a witness and explained how she saw Cain with the gun.

She also told them about Cain and Al’s past and how Cain has always hated Al.

Later Cain was charged with Al’s murder.

However fans think that Cain will tell police about Al and Chas’s affair and frame Kerry for the murder.

Cain is gonna pin the blame on Kerry saying she found out about Al cheating and she will be arrested and sent down paving way for her exit storyline/maternity leave No way Jeff is been axed or leaving the soap. 😂#emmerdale — Michelle Reid 🤍 (@michellermreid) November 1, 2022

Kerry with get framed.. she has motive to kill once it comes out about the affair #emmerdale — Chloe Louise Kirkman (@ChloeLouise_3) November 1, 2022

Kerry will get done for it. (She's just had a baby in real life) #emmerdale — Foxy (@Mr5_Fox) November 1, 2022

Can flips the story and puts it on Kerry for the affair with Chas#Emmerdale — Lil 🍑 (@lil_fairy_doll) November 1, 2022

Is Kerry leaving?

Recently Kerry actress Laura Norton gave birth to her second child, meaning she is on maternity leave.

It hasn’t been revealed what Kerry’s exit story will be, but she will go off screen in the coming months. And with so much drama surrounding her there’s plenty of reasons she could go!

We will have to wait and see what happens to Kerry – and whether she ends up in jail for a crime she didn’t commit.

