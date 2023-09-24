Emmerdale legend Kelvin Fletcher has addressed rumours he is returning to the soap. The Andy Sugden actor spent 20 years playing the role.

He quit in 2016 revealing plans to take on a new career in rally car racing as well as new roles and reality television. But after winning Strictly Come Dancing, opening his own farm and spreading his wings – is he ready to return?

Kelvin Fletcher played Andy Sugden for 20 years in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Kelvin has admitted there could be a sign pointing to a potential return. But it may be bad news for fans.

Viewers haven’t seen Andy for seven years now. He abandoned his daughter Sarah and son Jack and fled to escape being falsely imprisoned by Chrissie White’s lies.

But with Chrissie long dead and no one left to put him in prison, could Andy return? And would Kelvin want to make a comeback?

Kelvin Fletcher teases Emmerdale return

“Never say never!” he told Metro.co.uk. “It’s an incredible show, it’s got an unbelievable fanbase, since I left it’s gone from strength to strength…maybe that’s a sign I should stay away!

“I’ve just finished a drama, I left to go and explore other things artistically and not only that, have a bit of adventure! I watch the show as a fan now and I’m lucky in that sense.”

It’s not the first time Kelvin has teased a return to the soap. Earlier this year when Moira Dingle was forced to put her farm up for sale, Kelvin waded in and delighted fans.

Kelvin Fletcher opened up about returning to Emmerdale last night (Credit: Splash)

Taking to social media, Emmerdale shared an Instagram post of Moira admitting defeat and accepting that she would have to sell the farm. Kelvin then hinted at a return for Andy, suggesting that he could return on a “rescue mission” and help Moira save the farm.

Commenting on Emmerdale’s post, Kelvin attempted to save the day for Moira and wrote: “I’ll buy it,” exciting fans. One fan said: “Yes new story, someone buys the farm, but who ? – Andy of course!”

A second said: “Yes please the Dales is missing you and so are we! Especially Moira, she can do with you about now on the farm.”

Another exclaimed: “Yes! The auction mystery buyer on the phone. Excellent!!” A fourth fan added: “Yes please come back on our screens and buy it lol.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

