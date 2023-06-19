Kelly Windsor to return to Emmerdale as Lisa Riley hints at ‘untold stories’ to tell?

It has been around 12 years since Kelly Windsor caused drama in the village, with Adele Silva being last seen in Emmerdale in 2011.

Kelly left the village with her son Elliot, moving to America with him. But, with Elliot now living with Jimmy in the village, there’s always a chance that Kelly could find her way back to see her son.

Now, Lisa Riley has called for Adele Silva to reprise her role as Kelly Windsor in a huge soap comeback.

Kelly was an icon (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kelly Windsor caused a lot of chaos

Kelly arrived in the village in 1993 as the daughter of Vic and Anne Windsor and half-sister to Donna.

During her time in the Dales, Kelly was known to cause lots of chaos, even having an affair with her step-brother Scott. Kelly soon became an enemy of Dawn Woods and Zoe Tate and was known to seduce quite a few men in the village.

Cheating on Jimmy King, she ended up getting jilted at the altar after he found out that she’d had an abortion. In 2011, Kelly returned and revealed to Jimmy that Elliot was his son, shocking him. He begged her to keep it a secret from Nicola.

Ultimately, Kelly left the village with Elliot a few months later, with Elliot returning to live with Jimmy years later.

Lisa is desperate for a Kelly comeback (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Riley calls for Adele Silva role reprisal

There’s no denying that the village was more exciting when Kelly Windsor was in it. Now, Lisa Riley has called for Adele Silva to reprise her role as the Emmerdale icon, desperate for a Kelly Windsor comeback.

Speaking to Inside Soap, Lisa demanded: “I want Kelly Windsor back!”

I think she’s a great actress and there’s a lot of untold stories there.

Justifying her wishes, she added: “And I think it would work because she has a link to Jimmy [King]. She was Mandy’s best friend, and me and Adele Silva are still really close. I think she’s a great actress and there’s a lot of untold stories there… For example, what did Kelly and Mandy get up to when I wasn’t in the show for all those years?”

The door is open (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Could Adele Silva return to Emmerdale as Kelly Windsor?

The door has always been left open for Adele turn reprise her role as Kelly seeing as her character wasn’t killed off.

Speaking to The Sun last year, Adele revealed: “I’d definitely go back if they asked me. Obviously Kelly’s son is there and she’s not seen him for years.” Then there’s little April. You can imagine Marlon’s face if her Auntie Kelly turned up. He’d be horrified.”

But could Adele be returning to the Dales as Kelly anytime soon? We hope so!

