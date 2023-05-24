Emmerdale star Jonny McPherson confirms new relationship following split from co-star

Emmerdale star Jonny McPherson has confirmed a new relationship following his split from co-star Natalie J. Robb. Jonny, who plays Doctor Liam Cavanagh on the soap, was previously dating Moira Dingle actress Natalie.

Jonny and Natalie got together during lockdown, but split up in 2021. However, the actor revealed today (Tuesday, May 24) that he has been in a happy relationship for the past two years.

Jonny plays Doctor Liam Cavanagh on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Jonny McPherson reveals details of ‘happy’ new relationship

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Jonny revealed the details of his ‘new’ relationship. “I am with someone,” he said. “She is absolutely wonderful.”

“We’ve been together for a couple of years. I am really happy,” he continued. Further details on Jonny’s ‘new’ woman are sparse, but the actor seems loved-up.

This comes after his brief relationship with co-star Natalie J. Robb, which saw the pair get together during the COVID lockdown of 2020. After moving in together, they split in June 2021.

In an interview with The Sun, Natalie revealed “He moved in with me during the first lockdown and it was just too intense, too soon. And if you’re not used to that, which I hadn’t been for a while, we realised pretty quickly that we were better off as friends.”

Liam and Wendy have given in to their passions (Credit: ITV)

Doctor Liam and Wendy hook up on Emmerdale

Jonny’s romantic news comes amidst a busy week for his character on Emmerdale. After growing close to Wendy Posner, this week’s episodes saw the pair (rather controversially) give in to their passions.

The pair hooked up during an online award ceremony – at which his alter ego won Best Newcomer for his crime writing. The next day, he and Wendy were unable to keep their hands off one another at work. Wendy tried to end things, but the pair soon ended up snogging again.

Meanwhile, Bob and Bernice struggled with their own emotions – after Bernice moved in for a kiss after one too many bottles of wine. How will they react when they learn that Liam and Wendy weren’t quite so self-controlled?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!



Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!