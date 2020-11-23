Emmerdale star Jonny McPherson has hinted Liam and Leyla’s relationship could be in danger after Gabby allows Leyla to believe Liam has taken advantage of her.

In this week’s episodes Leyla notices Gabby and Liam acting strangely around each other.

But what Leyla doesn’t know is Gabby was the one who sent Meena flowers under Liam’s name in order to try and sabotage their relationship. After Liam found out, he decided to keep it quiet.

Gabby has been meddling in Liam and Leyla’s relationship. Will Liam tell Leyla about Gabby’s plans? (Credit: ITV)

Convinced something sinister is going on, Leyla demands to talk to Gabby in private. When they’re left alone, Leyla asks the teenager if Liam has ‘taken advantage’ of her.

But when Gabby doesn’t deny the situation, Leyla rails at her boyfriend. She doesn’t believe him when he denies the accusations.

Will Gabby tell the truth?

Emmerdale: Jonny McPherson talks about the accusation made against Liam

What happens next is yet to be revealed. But actor Jonny McPherson has spoke about the accusation made by Leyla.

As reported in the Metro, he said: “It’s left quite ambiguous. It’s not a direct accusation, but [Gabby] does sufficiently little which lets Leyla get the wrong end of the stick, and for her to start thinking he might have done something untoward. He’s absolutely devastated.

Leyla doesn’t believe Liam when he denies the accusations. Will Gabby tell the truth? (Credit: ITV)

“The idea of somebody you love thinking it’s possible not just that you had an affair, but that you’re capable of doing something inappropriate with someone who’s 18 or 19, and who’s effectively been a daughter.”

It’s very difficult to come back from.

Speaking about whether Liam will ever be able to forgive Leyla, Jonny said: “To think that of somebody you apparently love… it goes beyond [Liam] being angry or frustrated. He’s absolutely devastated.

Liam is “devastated” by the accusations. But can he prove his innocence? (Credit: ITV)

“To jump to a conclusion as quickly as she does, that’s going to be tough to get over, but I think the fundamental feeling of not being trusted.

“It’s a terrible thing to accuse somebody of, so it’s very difficult to come back from.”

Will Leyla find out the truth?

Whilst it is yet to be revealed if Liam proves his innocence, Leyla’s son Jacob leaves for Portugal. However he’s worried about leaving Leyla with the Gabby and Liam situation.

Later, Leyla snaps, disgusted at the situation she’s in.

