Emmerdale star Jonny McPherson, who plays Liam Cavanagh, has revealed Leanna will not be Meena’s last victim.

Last week, Liam’s daughter Leanna made the discovery that Meena had killed her best friend Nadine Butler.

In order to keep Leanna quiet, Meena pushed Leanna off a bridge in the village, killing her.

Liam was left devastated by his daughter’s death, however police believe it was an accident.

Emmerdale: Jonny McPherson warns Leanna ‘won’t be the last victim’

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Jonny revealed that Liam has no reason to suspect his work colleague, Meena, would kill Leanna.

He said: “I mean it’s difficult because Meena also provides Liam with somebody to talk to. She ends up positioning herself to allow him to talk to her.

“He finds a great deal of solace in Meena’s coldness about everything. It’s kind of a tonic after everyone else’s platitudes and apologies.

He added: “But Leanna will not be the last victim, that’s for sure.”

Emmerdale spoilers: What’s next for Meena and Liam?

In next week’s scenes Liam is missing and Leyla is frantic.

Annoyed with David pandering to Leyla, Meena resolves to find Liam herself.

Leanna will not be the last victim, that’s for sure.

She soon finds Liam at the crematorium sat on a bench.

As she apologises for his loss, Liam has no idea that he’s sat by his daughter’s killer.

He can’t escape his memories of Leanna so Meena suggests he should clear out her belongings – what he can’t see will no longer hurt him.

Soon Meena proudly returns to the village with Liam, enjoying her role as hero.

Later Leyla is concerned to see Liam piling bin bags of Leanna’s belongings outside.

Leyla is furious with Meena for suggesting Liam get rid of Leanna’s things.

The next day, Meena feigns sincerity and apologises to Leyla.

Jacob has a go at Liam for disposing of Leanna’s things like she’s rubbish and soon accusations fly between the two.

Leyla offers to leave Liam alone, reiterating she will always love him. Liam asks her not to go as he needs her more than ever.

The next day, Liam asks for Leyla’s help arranging Leanna’s funeral. Jacob offers o help Leyla, but she isn’t sure it’s a good idea. Finally Leyla agrees as long as they keep it secret from Liam.

