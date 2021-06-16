Emmerdale star Jonny McPherson has opened up on the close bond he shares with on-screen daughter Mimi Slinger.

Jonny, 39, has worked alongside the young actress for three years as Dr Liam Cavanagh on the ITV soap.

Appearing on Lorraine today (June 15), Jonny told the host that he feels like Mimi’s “fake dad”.

Jonny McPherson discussed his relationship with Emmerdale co-star Mimi Slinger (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Kim murdered and Will’s caught red-handed?

What did Emmerdale star Jonny McPherson say?

Jonny appeared on the show to discuss his upcoming wedding storyline.

Opening up on his relationship with Mimi, he said: “You’re playing the part of a father, so you develop parental feelings.

“In terms of career and mentoring, the kids on the show, a lot of them don’t go to drama school, they’re thrown in at the deep end so it’s important to look after them as much as possible in terms of the process.

I feel very protective of her

“She’s a wonderful wonderful girl, I feel very protective of her.”

Meanwhile, Mimi, 18, previously opened up on her relationship with the actor.

She told Metro: “I have learnt most from Jonny McPherson – he’s not only such a great actor and it makes doing a scene with him so easy.

“He also gives me great advice professionally and personally and we always have a giggle. He’s great!”

Jonny appeared on Lorraine today (Credit: ITV)

What is happening on Emmerdale?

Dr Liam is preparing to wed Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi).

However, his ex-fiancé Bernice recently returned to the village in the hopes of winning him back.

In this week’s episodes Leyla worries her wedding day is jinxed.

And to make matters worse, she’s left horrified after she finds Bernice wearing a wedding dress on her special day.

Read more: Emmerdale star Katie Hill: Which character does she play and what’s she been in before?

Speaking of the storyline, Jonny said on Lorraine: “Bernice has arrived at quite the worst possible moment for Liam. Liam has been looking forward to getting the family together.

“He lost his first wife quite suddenly and he was very much in love with her.

“Then he married a pedophile, which is not ideal. Then he ended up with Bernice, who ran away to Australia and pretty much abandoned him on the eve of his wedding.”

He added: “The fact she has turned up just as he is about to get the relationship over the line is deeply frustrating for the man.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays. You can also catch up on the ITV Hub.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.