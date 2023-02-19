Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant makes admission about his future on the soap

Emmerdale has lost a series of stars in recent months with actors quitting the soap, but Joe-Warren Plant seems to want to stay.

Actor Joe-Warren has become the latest soap star to make a statement on his future on the soap.

Joe-Warren Plant wants to remain in Emmerdale it seems (Credit: ITV)

After the long-running show’s big 50th anniversary, the likes of Katherine Dow Blyton, Isobel Steele and Michael Wildman all left.

They were followed by Fiona Wade and now actor Darcy Grey.

But it seems Joe-Warren will not be following behind them.

The Jacob Gallagher actor, 20, has opened up about wanting to stay on Emmerdale for as long as possible.

He told Inside Soap: “It’s hard to see myself in anything else. The fact I still look forward to going to work speaks volumes. I don’t know if anything could top it.”

Joe-Warren also opened up about the direction he wants his character to go in.

Emmerdale: Joe-Warren Plant reveals future

He said: “If Jacob continues his studies, he could be the village’s GP. I’d like to explore that because he could talk to the other characters and play a part in lots of other storylines.

“Jacob’s an incredibly smart person, but sometimes we don’t see that side of him. I hope in 10 years Jacob will have a good job behind him, be fairly settled – and not have followed in David’s footsteps.”

Meanwhile actor Darcy Grey reportedly became the latest star to leave the soap – just a year after joining.

An insider claimed that actor Darcy will leave the show this year.

The Sun claimed that Darcy has chosen to leave after a year on the soap.

Marcus actor Darcy Grey is leaving Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

However, there remains a possibility that he could still return eventually.

The source told the publication: “Marcus’ time in the village came to a natural end. Darcy is keen to spread his wings but the door has been left open.”

Darcy joined the soap in February 2022, playing the estranged son of villain Pierce Harris.

Marcus arrived in the village after being contacted by Rhona Goskirk.

He quickly developed a relationship with Ethan Anderson but that hit the rocks earlier this month.

And now he’s reportedly set to leave the village for good.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

