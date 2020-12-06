Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant has been dumped by his girlfriend, according to reports.

The Jacob Gallagher actor, 18, has reportedly split from 24-year-old Nicole Hadlow after three years.

Joe-Warren Plant will be taking part in DOI (Credit: ITV)

According to The Sun on Sunday, Joe has now moved back in with his mum after the split.

A source told the publication: “Nicole felt sidelined and he’s done little to put her mind at ease.”

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Joe for comment.

It had previously been claimed the couple’s relationship came under strain at the amount of time he was devoting to training with professional Vanessa Bauer.

Nicole fuelled split rumours last weekend with a post on Instagram.

The photo, which Nicole, 24, reposted to her story, shows an elderly lady holding a sign.

It reads: “Dating advice. Name June, Age- 81, Don’t.”

A source told The Sun: “Joe and Nicole’s relationship has come under strain because of the amount of time he was spending with Vanessa on the ice.

“They’ve been rowing a lot so decided earlier this month it was best Joe move out.

“It wasn’t what he wanted and it’s been really hard on him but his dedication to the show has put their romance under pressure.

Nicole posted this meme to her Instagram story (Credit: Instagram)

“Joe’s keen to see if over the Christmas break he can work things out with Nicole. It’s not looking too hopeful at the moment.”

Joe has been spending hours with Vanessa and the trainers while he works on the show.

Jacob has now left the village for six months (Credit: ITV)

Will Joe-Warren Plant be on Emmerdale?

Nicole has also reportedly deleted photos of them together from her account.

Joe has been given time off from his role as Jacob Gallagher in Emmerdale, with writers amending the plot to accommodate his new challenge.

Jacob waved goodbye to the village last week to spend six months in Portugal.

Speaking on This Morning when it was first announced, he revealed: “I’m super excited, I can’t even describe it.

“I’ve got the time off Emmerdale to really focus on training, and you know, try my best and learn some new skills.

“It’s a new challenge, I have never done anything like that before, so yeah, super excited.”

