Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley is teasing a killer future for Cain Dingle.

The village hardman is currently facing life in prison for murdering Al Chapman in cold blood.

Cain Dingle could finally become a killer in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

However viewers know that Cain didn’t really kill Al.

He confessed to protect his 11-year-old son Kyle, who shot Al accidentally.

It didn’t come as a surprise to viewers as Cain has come very close to murder before – most notably thinking he had killed Joe Tate.

And now actor Jeff Hordley has insisted that murder is still a possibility in Cain’s future.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other press, he told how Cain isn’t coping in prison.

Emmerdale: Jeff Hordley teases Cain’s killer future

He said: “He’s not coping very well because he wants to protect Kyle.

“And he’s worried that the secret’s going to get out and he’ll end up inside and that’s the one thing he wants to protect the most so he’s not coping well at all.”

And as for whether Cain will become a killer himself, Jeff hints it’s only a matter of time.

“I think there’s always the potential with the nature of the character,” he said.

“Fortunately that’s not happened yet.

“It’s always that there’s only a few characters in the soap world that kill people and are still there because you have to get your comeuppance.

“Because of the nature of Cain’s DNA there’s always the potential for that to happen.”

Meanwhile, Cain will face another major problem while locked up – when his long-lost brother Caleb turns up on Christmas Day.

The businessman will arrive in the village determined to get to know his family.

But Cain doesn’t want him there at all.

“He’s got too much going on with Kyle and all the rest of it,” Jeff explains.

“This isn’t the right time. It’s like: ‘Why are you coming into my life right now? This is the worst time for me to have you come into my life!’”

However, it soon emerges that Cain has been hiding Caleb’s existence for decades.

“Cain does have a connection with him,” Jeff teases.

Caleb will confront his brother Cain in Emmerdale this Christmas, Jeff Hordley has revealed (Credit: ITV)

Cain’s secrets revealed

“He doesn’t like him but he also finds there’s something about him that Cain wants to connect with as well. That whole thing about him saying, ‘Your mother is dead’ is in the flashback episode.

“We have done a flashback episode before with Cain and Faith. In this one, you get to see young Cain and young Caleb when they first meet.

“The reason why he says that his mother is dead is that, and I don’t know if you remember, but we did an episode in the Woolpack with Cain and Chas.

“In that scene, he talks to Chas about how his coping mechanism for his mum always letting him down was telling people that his mum had died and that was his way of dealing with it.

“That’s why he’s said this to Caleb. It’s not just out and out ‘She’s dead, get lost’, there’s a reason for it.”

But will Caleb accept that? Or will Cain get a powerful new enemy in the village?

