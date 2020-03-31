Emmerdale fans pay tribute to Jeff Hordley as Cain Dingle celebrates 20 years on the soap

Emmerdale fans have paid tribute as Cain Dingle - aka Jeff Hordley - celebrated 20 years on the soap.

On Monday (March 30) it was two decades since Cain walked into the Woolpack.

But some have pointed out that in fact, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) also marked 20 years in Emmerdale on the same day as Cain.

Cain first arrived in Emmerdale for his half-brother's funeral (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Congrats Cain, but what about Charity Dingle?

Both cousins turned up for the funeral of Butch Dingle - Cain's half-brother and Charity's cousin.

But it seems some have only remembered it was Cain's anniversary yesterday, not Charity's!

Congratulations Cain

Happy 20th anniversary Cain Dingle One of the best characters Emmerdale have ever produced Here’s to the next 20! @emmerdale @HordleyJeff #emmerdale pic.twitter.com/o5u67caFOC — Emmerdale News (@News4Emmerdale) March 30, 2020

Happy 20th Anniversary Jeff. I love Cain. You are an Emmerdale Legend❤❤ — Sharon mary beech (@Beech21sharon) March 30, 2020

Oh yeah my favourite-great actor I need him to stand up to that criminal cop He is the only one that can put that bent copper in his place-- I am remembering the scene with -King- The daddy Congratulations on 20th-anniversary~~Cain#Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/hKzuoVgNUJ — Iva (@JAMgirl_Iva) March 30, 2020

Like a fine wine, got better with age. Emmerdale just wouldnt be the same without him, Jeff does a brilliant job of playing Cain. — wendy graham (@thediva74) March 30, 2020

What a wonderful achievement. Emmerdale wouldn't be the same without you — Norma Cubie (@NormaCubie) March 30, 2020

Amazing! Congratulations one of the main reasons I watch! — Mrs C ❤ (@ANGELGIRLG) March 31, 2020

Happy 20th anniversary Cain Dingle. The lovely Jeff Hordley. My favourite soap character of all time. Here’s to 20 more.❤️ — Dianne Glover (@DianneG68128722) March 31, 2020

Happy 20th anniversary to my favourite character on Emmerdale Cain dingle. I’ve loved his character development. I can’t believe I’ve been supporting @HordleyJeff for 20 years I love you lots and I’ll always support you #Emmerdale #CainDingle pic.twitter.com/AGSbCDdoWQ — Alice Woodhouse (@WoodhouseAlice) March 30, 2020

Forgetting Charity Dingle?

Many fans took to Twitter to accuse the show of "forgetting Charity".

They had retweeted a tribute to Cain, but nothing to Charity.

You all just forgetting charity or ?! — Shani (@shanilouise2012) March 30, 2020

Inside Soap had something on Cain's 20 years in #Emmerdale but I haven't seen anything on Charity. pic.twitter.com/7h3LpCcznB — Darren (@EastieOaks) March 30, 2020

Hey @emmerdale have you got anything in store to celebrate 20 years of Emma and Jeff being on the show? Charity and Cain are such iconic characters it would be a shame to let the occasion pass without noting it in some way! — - (@sillycharityx) March 30, 2020

It’s a good thing Emma has such amazing fans who have just flooded twitter with love for her and her iconic role as Charity Dingle!!! No love from Emmerdale itself. We love you Emma ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/lqpDeIPWEJ — Shani (@shanilouise2012) March 30, 2020

In fact, Emma wasn't forgotten by fans.

They sent her lots of love on Twitter as huge numbers of Vanity fans took to praise her.

20 whole years of this incredible character. Charity Dingle is by far one of the most complex, layered characters to ever exist in the history of British Soap. Emma Atkins is absolutely exquisite in her performance - and I feel very lucky to be witnessing it. #emmerdale pic.twitter.com/hpEK9wwvJ1 — - (@sillycharityx) March 29, 2020

Happy 20 years to emmerdale's reigning Queen charity Dingle honestly her journey has been the best rollercoaster pic.twitter.com/vjN2apJCvY — Em (@fayeftvanity) March 29, 2020

Cain loves Charity in Emmerdale too!

Charity's first appearance was also 20 years ago (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

It seems one person who agrees Charity is their favourite Dingle is Jeff himself!

He recently confessed to Inside Soap: "My favourite character is Charity.

"I think Emma is fantastic and has an incredible range as an actress. She's really fun to work with and a good friend."

20 years a goner?

Malone is playing Cain (Credit: ITV)

Recently, Jeff reflected on hs 20 years on Emmerdale with ED! and other press.

Apart from a break in 2006, he has stuck with the show for the long haul, but admitted the end could be in sight...

He said: "I've enjoyed playing Cain it's been a huge part of my life. I'm very close to him and protective over him.

"But inevitably there will be a day where the scriptwriters or producers say it's the end of the line."

With new nemesis, DI Malone, trying to take him down, is Cain about to meet his maker after 20 years?

