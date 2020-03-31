The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 31st March 2020
Soaps

Emmerdale fans pay tribute to Jeff Hordley as Cain Dingle celebrates 20 years on the soap

Cain Dingle has been on our screens for 20 years

By Carena Crawford

Emmerdale fans have paid tribute as Cain Dingle - aka Jeff Hordley - celebrated 20 years on the soap.

On Monday (March 30) it was two decades since Cain walked into the Woolpack.

But some have pointed out that in fact, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) also marked 20 years in Emmerdale on the same day as Cain.

Cain first arrived in Emmerdale for his half-brother's funeral (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Congrats Cain, but what about Charity Dingle?

Both cousins turned up for the funeral of Butch Dingle - Cain's half-brother and Charity's cousin.

But it seems some have only remembered it was Cain's anniversary yesterday, not Charity's!

Congratulations Cain

Forgetting Charity Dingle?

Many fans took to Twitter to accuse the show of "forgetting Charity".

They had retweeted a tribute to Cain, but nothing to Charity.

In fact, Emma wasn't forgotten by fans.

They sent her lots of love on Twitter as huge numbers of Vanity fans took to praise her.

Cain loves Charity in Emmerdale too!

Charity's first appearance was also 20 years ago (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

It seems one person who agrees Charity is their favourite Dingle is Jeff himself!

He recently confessed to Inside Soap: "My favourite character is Charity.

"I think Emma is fantastic and has an incredible range as an actress. She's really fun to work with and a good friend."

20 years a goner?

Malone is playing Cain (Credit: ITV)

Recently, Jeff reflected on hs 20 years on Emmerdale with ED! and other press.

Apart from a break in 2006, he has stuck with the show for the long haul, but admitted the end could be in sight...

He said: "I've enjoyed playing Cain it's been a huge part of my life. I'm very close to him and protective over him.

"But inevitably there will be a day where the scriptwriters or producers say it's the end of the line."

With new nemesis, DI Malone, trying to take him down, is Cain about to meet his maker after 20 years?

